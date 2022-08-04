Dick Cheney torches Trump in ad: 'He's a coward'

In a new campaign ad for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney does not mince words about former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and a "threat to our republic."

DICK CHENEY: In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He--

He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.

He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it. And deep down, I think most Republicans know it. Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what's right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so.

Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office. And she will succeed. I am Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too.

LIZ CHENEY: I'm Liz Cheney, and I approved this message.

