Dick Magee: Our election campaign wonderland

At times when I suffer through our elections, I think of Alice In Wonderland. Her Wonderland was a place “… where nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrariwise, what it is, it wouldn’t be, and what it wouldn’t be, it would”. Does this not echo the hurrah and hullabaloo of our campaigns? They are a circus with a cast of characters that Alice would describe as growing “curiouser and curiouser.”

In this year’s election, trapped in a modern-day version of Alice’s Wonderland, we’ll be pushed, pulled, and prodded by a parade of Tweedledees and Tweedledums with money to burn, hoping to help us to see the light — and to vote right.

Money, money, money.

Magee

Election experts predict candidates for the Presidency, the Senate, and the House will spend over six billion dollars on advertising alone! Candidates for state, city, and county elections will cough up billions more! Then there’s a king’s ramson needed to meet non-advertising expenses.

Good heavens, even the curious characters of Alice’s Wonderland couldn’t have imagined this. But we seem able to keep it in stride. Maybe it’s because we really can’t imagine such a number as a billion. Here’s an example that might help. It takes 32 years for my heart to beat a billion times! Oh that I had a dollar for every beat.

The ad agency gurus sell a candidate just like they do a car or a box of cornflakes. They are masters in shaping facts and fantasies into illusions that can belie reality. But their ads pay off. Research shows that candidates with the most campaign money win more of the elections — not always at the presidential level — but at down-ballot races for the House, Senate and other statewide contests.

So, where does the money for advertising come from? It’s hard to explain how our campaign financing system works. It’s a jumble of laws and advisories that makes even a bureaucrat blush. Here’s a simplified history of the system. In 1974, Congress set limits on how much money an individual could contribute to a political campaign — no more than $1,000 to the candidate or $5,000 to a political party or committee.

Over the years, however, Supreme Court decisions chipped away at these restrictions. In 2010 huge political action committees (PACs) were allowed to collect and spend vast amounts of money on political campaign advertising. In 2014, the court struck down the limits on personal donations. And then it was Katie bar the door! PACs sucked up money from billionaires and millionaires like kids suck up soda through a giant straw.

We have about 750 billionaires in the USA. They make up about 0.1 percent of the population. In the last midterm elections, just the top 100 donors of this group contributed over 70% of money given to SuperPACs. We don’t know how much they, and other wealthy donors might have also given to non-profit groups who also finance ads. Unlike the SuperPACs, nonprofits need not disclose their donors.

A hallmark of our democracy is that all qualified citizens have the right to vote — and thereby to play a role in deciding the direction of the country. All votes are of equal weight. There’s no difference between rich and poor. It’s an issue of fairness. But here’s the rub. It’s the super-rich who call the shots. They play a key role in selecting candidates for office — and then bank-rolling their campaigns. The huge amounts of money they spend in advertising via the SuperPACs and nonprofit groups give them the power to influence millions of voters from coast to coast.

The best the rest of us can do is to try and persuade a friend or two.

Then there’s the issue of transparency — and the problem of anonymity. It’s hard, and sometimes impossible, to identify which donor paid for a specific SuperPAC or nonprofit group ad. Clearly, we ought to know as much about the person or the group financing an ad as we do about the candidate it promotes. Surely the views of the candidate are aligned with those of his or her benefactor. It’s just the way the game is played.

So, what to do? We need to level the playing field — to curb the impact of the super-wealthy on our elections. The power of a tiny few should not affect the lives of the many. Alice escaped from the senseless pandemonium of her Wonderland by simply waking up. We should “wake up” too and return to the campaign funding limitations of the seventies.

Note: Sources for this column include the Federal Election Commission, Open Secrets, Brennan Center for Justice, The Free Speech Center, USA gov, ACLU, The New York Times, The Washington Post.

— Dick Magee is a resident of Klinger Lake and a frequent columnist for the Journal’s opinion page.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Dick Magee: Our election campaign wonderland