Dick Magee: Every day Is Boss Day

Last Oct. 16 was National Boss’ Day. As usual, I wrote a spiffy column to celebrate the day. But somethin’ bad happened last year. A supposedly more important editorial took my spot — edged me right off the opinion page. I was shocked. So were the bosses. They were hopin’ for a public tip-of-the-hat from somebody — anybody.

Now, with Gannett in charge, I have two bosses. Usually, a person only has one, but not me. I need two. They’re up in Holland, Michigan. I never see ‘em, or talk to ‘em. We connect via email. They seem quite nice. Certainly, they’d run a Boss’ Day column, even when it isn’t Boss’ Day. I’ve changed the title, reworked some of the sentences — made this column even better than the last one.

I always thought being a boss was better than not being a boss, especially when I was in the ditch workin’ the shovel, sufferin’ blisters, backache, and bug bites. The boss was sittin’ in the shade pushin’ a pencil cross a paper — and keepin’ an eye on me. Back then I was only thinkin’ about movin’ dirt and quittin’ time, not about a career. And I never heard of things like stock options, or golden parachutes. They were not of my world. My thinkin’ was no deeper than my ditch.

Then I found a job and another boss. There’s always a boss, no matter what. You can’t avoid ‘em even when you are one. They’re stacked clear to the top of the totem pole — bossin’ for all they’re worth.

Finally, I became a boss. And I quickly found out that I didn’t know how to be a boss. The four people on my “team” couldn’t help me. They didn’t know either. In fact, they thought I was the one who should know everything — I was the boss. But I didn’t know everything. I didn’t even know what I didn’t know. And here I was the boss. It was terrible. Subordinates came to me with questions, complaints, and requests. My boss was pushin’ us to do more, faster and better. I was the guy in the middle. I didn’t have time to sit at a desk, fiddle with a pencil, or wonder about stock options. Nobody was smilin’ or hummin’ Kumbaya. I could see myself gettin’ pushed back in the ditch with the shovel.

Bossin’ is hard. Doin’ “things” is easier. Things don’t talk back, or fuss, or pout, or roll their eyes, or make mistakes, or come in late, or forget this and that, or get tired, or — or — whatever. Things don’t blame you for not knowin’ how to be a boss. People do. And I don’t blame ‘em.

So, a good boss is really somethin’ special – somebody who deserves his or her day in the sun – who rates our applause. These people are good because they make sure each team member knows what the job is all about – its purpose, priorities, objectives, and standards. This lays out a roadmap for success. Further, the boss provides the resources needed to do the job, is ready to coach and support subordinates, offers feedback on how they’re doing’ — and gives a cheer when they put points on the board.

All of this empowers people across the board to manage a “business” on our own, whether it’s diggin’ a ditch or runnin’ an enterprise. The boss can stand aside and let ‘em fly. They’re on a winnin’ track because their boss knows how to boss.

So, every now and then offer that good boss a shake of the hand and a “you done good” salute. But no hugging’ — enough is enough.

— Dick Magee is a resident of Klinger Lake and a frequent columnist for the Journal’s opinion page.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Dick Magee: Every day Is Boss Day