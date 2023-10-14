Dick Wolf, Other Donors Assail UPenn for Palestinian Confab
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The University of Pennsylvania is under fire for hosting a Palestinian literary festival—weeks before the Hamas attack in Israel—and the critics include big alumni donors including billionaire ex-trustee Marc Rowan and Law & Order creator . Rowan has called for a donations blockade until two members of the Board of Trustees who publicly backed the conference—which included alleged antisemite Roger Waters of Pink Floyd. Wolf seconded the idea in a statement to The Daily Pennsylvanian. “Sadly, their leadership has inadequately represented the ideals and values of our university and they should be held to account,” he told the student paper.
Read it at The Daily Pennsylvanian