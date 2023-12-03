Dickens Victorian Village featured on Ohio Holiday Lights Trail

CAMBRIDGE — The Guernsey County Courthouse Holiday Light Display is once again featured as part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

As part of the Dickens Victorian Village event, the Guernsey County Courthouse comes alive nightly with thousands of lights synchronized to holiday music. This 1881 building jumps into the 21st Century as it is bathed in colored lights, animated light displays and more than 66,000 lights. The light show runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

The Guernsey County courthouse Christmas light show glows for visitors and residents alike.

This is the seventh time Dickens Victorian Village has been a part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail. With 70 stops along the self-guided trail, this season’s Holiday Lights Trail is the largest yet.

Step back in time as you stroll the streets of Cambridge alongside Charles Dickens

Dickens Victorian Village entices visitors to step back in time and into a one-of-a-kind public art installation comprising 96 scenes replicating what life was like in the 1800s. Now in its 18th season, Dickens Victorian Village offers holiday light displays, historic trolley tours, carriage rides, specialty events and more through Jan. 1.

Dickens Victorian Village scenes can be found throughout downtown. One of the 96 scenes, which includes 169 characters, can be found under each lamppost and in many store windows. The figure of Charles Dickens himself is included.

“Charles Dickens would be right at home here in Cambridge,” said Debbie Robinson, executive director of the Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Dickens Victorian Village and the holiday light show are a way to keep our downtown and county vital and provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to see all we have to offer.”

“The holidays are about coming together to celebrate, and it’s great that we get to do that in a way with destinations from all across the state coming together for the trail to celebrate the holidays,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio. “We have destinations that have been on the trail since it started, and others are featured for the first time this year. It’s a wonderful tradition to be a part of.”

For more information, log on to VisitGuernseyCounty.com or DickensVictorianVillage.com.

