Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Dicker Data (ASX:DDR), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dicker Data is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = AU$116m ÷ (AU$1.1b - AU$753m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Dicker Data has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Dicker Data's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Dicker Data's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 161% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 37%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Dicker Data has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 71%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Dicker Data's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Dicker Data has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 244% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Dicker Data does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

