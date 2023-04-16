Dickinson man arrested for aggravated assault after violating restraining order

Apr. 16—DICKINSON — Officers recently conducted a high risk traffic stop on a man suspected of assault with a weapon, and arrested 31 year-old Louis M. Satterfield III. The arrest was successfully executed by Dickinson Police at approximately 9 p.m. on Apr. 8, in the 400 block of Elks Dr.

Satterfield has been charged with class C felony Aggravated Assault and misdemeanor Violation of Order Prohibiting Contact, after he allegedly punched and broke the victim's nose. The no contact order was issued in late February when Satterfield was charged for class C felony assault the first time after he caused serious bodily injury to the victim, only being released on a promise to comply with said order.

In August 2018, Satterfield pled guilty to class C felony Corruption or Solicitation of Minors. Court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press allege that between the months of October and November 2016, Satterfield, who was 24 at the time, engaged in sexual intercourse in Stark County with a juvenile female who was over the age of 15.

After a plea deal was reached regarding this child sex offense, Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced him to five years of incarceration with 3 years and 6 months suspended, with credit for the 219 days he had already served in jail. Herauf allowed Satterfield to be on work/school release for the remainder of that sentence, issued 3 years of supervised probation upon release and ordered that he register as a

sex offender.

In November 2020 Satterfield was charged with and ultimately pleaded guilty to class C felony Failure of a Sex Offender to Report Change of Address. Herauf presided over this case as well, issuing a 3 year suspended prison sentence and another 3 years of supervised probation.

Since 2016 Satterfield has been found guilty of driving with a suspended license in North Dakota nine times. During that time-span he has also been found guilty in Stark County for the misdemeanors Criminal Trespass, Interference with Telephone During Emergency Call, Simple Assault and Disobedience of Judicial Order.

Satterfield remains in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond for his most recent incident and is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned before Judge James Gion on May 8 at the Stark County Courthouse. He also faces a June 28 jury trial in the initial felony assault case.