Dickinson man arrested on federal charges for child sex crimes

Aug. 21—DICKINSON — A manhunt for Dickinson man Randall S. Sam, 59, ended with his arrest early Friday morning. Sam had an active warrant and has been indicted on federal charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

Dickinson Police Lt. Mike Hanel told The Dickinson Press via email that the Bismarck Federal Bureau of Criminal Investigation (FBI) field office reached out to his office with information on Sam's whereabouts. DPD patrol eventually located Sam in the DMV office inside Dickinson's T-Rex Plaza, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Federal court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press allege that in March of 2016, Sam molested and sexually abused a 12-year-old in McKenzie County. No hearings have been scheduled yet in the case. Sam remains in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

During the execution of said arrest, officers also located a woman in the parking lot who was traveling with Sam. Mandaree woman Brandi L. Goodbird, 42, was found to have a Burleigh County warrant for revocation of probation on three misdemeanor drug charges involving methamphetamine and opiates. She pleaded guilty to those charges in September 2021, and was issued a one year deferred jail sentence with one year of unsupervised probation. Additionally, during the incident a T-Rex Plaza, police allegedly found Goodbird to be in possession of illegal prescription pain medication in a plastic baggie.