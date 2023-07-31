Dickinson man arrested in Meth Lab bust

Jul. 31—DICKINSON — A Dickinson man is in custody, facing a multitude of felony drug-related charges after authorities uncovered an active methamphetamine lab at his residence in Dickinson on Sunday, sparking a significant emergency service response.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Dickinson police and EMS swiftly responded to a residence in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West, following a report of a possible overdose. Medical aid was promptly provided to an individual at the location, and fortunately, hospital transport was deemed unnecessary. However, during the incident, officers stumbled upon compelling evidence indicative of the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine. As a result, the Southwest Narcotics Task Force was summoned to the scene, obtaining a search warrant for further investigation.

The search yielded what law enforcement officials are calling "an active methamphetamine lab." In the lab, police located close to one pound of produced methamphetamine, a THC (marijuana) oil lab, 30 firearms and various other controlled substances. Due to the hazardous nature of the situation, a specialized team from Bismarck, trained in handling clandestine labs and the associated chemical and explosive dangers, was called in to assist in remediation efforts.

The investigation culminated in the arrest of Joshua James Lidberg, 37, who has been charged with several charges in the Southwest Judicial District Court, including manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine — a class B felony), manufacturing a controlled substance (THC — a class C felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (50 grams or greater — a class A felony), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (LSD — a class B felony), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (psilocybin — a class B felony), possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture (methamphetamine — a class C felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture (THC — a class C felony).

The Dickinson Police Department, in a press release issued by the department, expressed gratitude to the Dickinson Fire Department — HAZMAT, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Southwest Narcotics Task Force, Metro Area Narcotics Task Force, Dickinson Ambulance Service, City of Dickinson Public Works and the Stark County State's Attorney's Office for their invaluable assistance during the operation.

It is noteworthy that no first responders or civilians were harmed in the process.

Authorities say that they are committed to addressing the serious issue of drug-related offenses, and this arrest is being touted as a significant step in curbing drug-related activities in the Dickinson area. The case will now proceed to the court system.