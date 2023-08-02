Dickinson man faces multiple felony charges after meth lab bust

Aug. 1—DICKINSON — A Dickinson man is in custody, facing multiple felony drug-related charges, after authorities uncovered an active methamphetamine lab at his residence on Sunday, sparking a significant emergency service response.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, Dickinson police and EMS responded to a residence in the 900 block of Third Avenue West, following a report of a possible drug overdose. Medical aid was provided to an individual at the location, and hospital transport was deemed unnecessary.

During the incident, officers found evidence indicative of the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine. The Southwest Narcotics Task Force was summoned to the scene, obtaining a search warrant for further investigation.

The search yielded what law enforcement officials called "an active methamphetamine lab." In the lab, police located close to 1 pound of produced methamphetamine, a THC (marijuana) oil lab, various other controlled substances, and 30 firearms.

Due to the hazardous nature of the situation, a specialized team from Bismarck, trained in handling clandestine labs and the associated chemical and explosive dangers, was called in to assist in remediation efforts.

The investigation culminated in the arrest of Joshua James Lidberg, 37, who has been charged with several charges in the Southwest Judicial District Court, including manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine — a class B felony), manufacturing a controlled substance (THC — a class C felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (50 grams or greater — a class A felony), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (LSD — a class B felony), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (psilocybin — a class B felony), possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture (methamphetamine — a class C felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture (THC — a class C felony).