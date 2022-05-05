Dickinson man injures one in shooting; police continue search for suspect

May 5—DICKINSON — A man allegedly shot and injured a 31-year-old woman on Wednesday morning in Dickinson; detectives are working to locate his whereabouts after the woman was dropped off at the hospital.

Dickinson Police are actively looking for Jorge Villazana, 32, in connection with this shooting. Villazana is a Hispanic male who's approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He has distinct neck tattoos. Though his current whereabouts are unknown as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the time of this press release, Villazana has ties to Dickinson and Killdeer.

According to the press release, the Dickinson Police Department received a call at approximately 1:02 a.m. Wednesday from staff at CHI St. Alexius Hospital reporting that a Killdeer woman was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound and she had been dropped off by a friend. Following investigation, authorities were able to determine that the shooting took place at a residence within the 100th block of Seventh Street East in Dickinson. From there, detectives issued a search warrant for the residence and the scene was processed.

The victim and Villazana are known to one another and this was not a random act of violence, authorities stated. Since the shooting, the woman has been treated and released from the hospital.

"Though we do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public, we ask citizens to be on the lookout for Villazana. If you know his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately," Lt. Mike Hanel said in the press release. "Do not approach him and consider him armed and dangerous."

A cash reward may be issued for information leading to the apprehension of Villazana.

The public can also leave an anonymous tip at

dickinsonpd.com/crimestoppers

.