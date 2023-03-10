Dickinson man sentenced for terroristic threats against City Hall

Mar. 9—DICKINSON — A man in Dickinson has been sentenced to probation for leveling threats against City Hall prior to a scheduled appearance in municipal court for prior charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. According to court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press, Derek M. Decker, 38, made the threat to bring a firearm to court in order to provoke law enforcement to shoot him. The Dickinson Police Department temporarily evacuated the building as a safety precaution while they attempted to locate Decker.

Dickinson Police were alerted that morning to the text sent by Decker that leveled the threat. Police promptly surveilled his residence and ultimately detained him, without incident, following a traffic stop while Decker was en route to City Hall.

Police say that he admitted to possessing a revolver, which was seized from the vehicle. Decker was

arrested

for making the threat and charged with class C felony Terrorizing, a charge he pleaded guilty to in Southwest District Court in Dickinson.

On Friday, March 3, Southwest District Judge Rhonda Ehlis sentenced Decker to three years of supervised probation and a suspended jail term of 360 days. He must pay $525 in court fees and a no contact order was issued. However the no contact order pertaining to this case expired on Tuesday, March 7.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Stark County State's Attorney Jim Hope, who could not be reached for comment.

North Dakota Century Code subsection

12.1-17-04

outlines the crime of Terrorizing as follows, "A person is guilty of a class C felony if, with intent to place another human being in fear for that human being's or another's safety or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious disruption or public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror, disruption, or inconvenience, the person: 1. Threatens to commit any crime of violence or act dangerous to human life; or 2. Falsely informs another that a situation dangerous to human life or commission of a crime of violence is imminent knowing that the information is false."

The maximum penalty for Terrorizing is five years of incarceration and/or a $10,000 fine.