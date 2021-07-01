Dickinson Police arrest Williston man in attempted auto burglary

Jul. 1—A Williston man was arrested late Tuesday as a Dickinson Police sergeant caught him allegedly attempting to burglarize vehicles parked at a local car dealership.

While conducting covert surveillance patrol in the area near the dealerships along the I-94 East Business Loop, the Dickinson Police sergeant was alerted when Bryan Alan Runcorn, 45, was in the attempt of a auto theft at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to a Dickinson Police Department press release.

"Prior to this night, the department has been investigating a string of thefts from parked vehicles awaiting service work," the DPD press release stated. "As the sergeant monitored the parking lot, a vehicle driven by, entered the lot and parked between two vehicles. The sergeant approached the vehicle and located Runcorn hiding on the floorboard. Contact was initiated, and implements of burglary were spotted in plain view by the sergeant."

A K-9 sniff by a Stark County Sheriff's Office narcotics dog indicated the presence of narcotics. Runcorn was initially detained, and after further investigation, was ultimately placed under arrest for criminal attempt, according to the DPD press release. Runcorn also resisted arrest and was additionally charged with preventing arrest.

Runcorn is in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center and awaits a bond hearing.

Seven other theft cases occurring in June from the dealerships remain under investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the results of those investigations, the DPD press release noted.

The DPD also would like to remind citizens to remove valuables from their vehicles if they are left unattended for an extended period of time.