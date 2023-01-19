Dickinson Police Blotter: Jan. 10 - Jan.17

Jan. 18—DICKINSON — These are a few of the calls the Dickinson Police Department responded to from Jan. 10 through the early morning of Jan. 17

Tuesday, Jan. 10

9:40 a.m. A counterfeit $100 bill was reported from a business deposit at Dakota Community Bank. The bill was seized and placed into evidence.

2:18 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a UPS package. The incident is under investigation.

2:19 p.m. Multiple juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at Dickinson High School. They were allegedly engaging in a verbal fight stemming from ongoing issues between them.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

10:02 a.m. A resident on Second Avenue West reported being the victim of an online scam. The caller met two women using WhatsApp who allegedly convinced him to send them $120,000. The incident is under investigation.

12:08 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was cited for possession of marijuana for allegedly having a THC vape at Dickinson High School.

12:08 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was cited for delivery of a controlled substance at Dickinson High School for allegedly selling THC vapes to another juvenile.

5:17 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in a parking lot on Third Avenue West. The caller reported the vehicle was possibly covered in blood. It turned out to be paint.

Thursday Jan. 12

6:25 p.m. A white truck was on fire at Dairy Queen. The incident was handled by the fire department.

6:29 p.m. A man allegedly entered a home on Meadows Drive with a gun and made threats. No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation.

7:10 p.m. A two vehicle crash resulting in two individuals being transported by ambulance occurred on Third Avenue West. Both vehicles were towed and one driver was cited for care required. No further information was available.

10:25 p.m. Thirty-year-old Joshua Hodson of Dickinson was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly yelling at Emergency Room staff.

Friday Jan. 13

11:32 a.m. Officers responded to a report of two men fighting on 10th Avenue East. They were gone on arrival.

3:22 p.m. Officers escorted an intoxicated man to his residence.

3:42 p.m. A heavily intoxicated woman was transported to the hospital.

3:44 p.m. A residence on Second Avenue Southwest was reportedly burglarized. About $2,000 in building materials were taken from the garage. The incident is under investigation.

8:13 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from Coves CT. It had been towed for an alleged violation.

9:07 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious person on 29th Street West. Keith Vlator, 54, of Watford City, was arrested for criminal trespass. No further information about the incident was immediately available.

9:42 p.m. A man was allegedly walking around 12th Street West with a gun. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Saturday Jan. 14

12:40 a.m. A hit and run accident was reported on Third Avenue West.

5:50 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on eighth Street Southeast. Blake Beaudoin, 30, of Dickinson, was arrested for actual physical control of a motor vehicle.

10:41 a.m. A man allegedly stole a bottle of vodka from Cashwise Liquors. No further information was immediately available.

2:31 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious person on Second Avenue Southeast. Officers responding found a man sitting on a snowbank.

3:43 p.m. A verbal argument was reported in the parking lot of Walmart. The parties involved had separated before officer arrival.

3:55 p.m. A welfare check was requested on Eighth Street Southeast. An Intoxicated man was passed out in a snowbank. He was transported to a co-worker's house.

5:49 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Jerry Lane. Juveniles had thrown food on a door. No damages resulted.

Sunday, Jan. 15

2:09 a.m. A suspicious person was reported. Officers located an Intoxicated female trying to access the Spur Bar, which was closed. She was transported to the Emergency Room.

4:26 p.m. A caller reported a man going door to door asking for money on G Street. He was gone when officers arrived.

6:05 p.m. A caller reported an assault during a soccer game on Museum Drive. No further information was immediately available.

Monday, Jan. 16

1:31 a.m. A break in was reported on Seventh Avenue West. Curtis Ylitalo, 33, of Dickinson, was arrested for criminal trespass. Ylitalo allegedly entered the wrong residence by mistake while intoxicated and alarmed the homeowner.

2:10 p.m. An individual allegedly stole vodka from Cashwise. It is believed to be linked to a prior case.

11:08 p.m. A garbage can on G Street was struck by a reckless driver. No damage was reported.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

12:21 a.m. Jazelle Schwartzmeyer, 22, of Dickinson, was arrested for disorderly conduct — alarming acts and possession of methamphetamine. Schwartzmeyer is accused of chasing patients around at the Emergency Room. Officers allegedly discovered meth in her possession upon arrest.

It is important to note that all individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.