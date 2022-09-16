Dickinson Police notify public of two high-risk sex offender registries

Sep. 16—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department is notifying the public about the registration of two high-risk sex offenders that have recently registered addresses within Dickinson City Limits.

Sam Knute Pladson, 31, resides at 842 Southview Ave. He is a white male, 5'5", 160 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. In 2013 Pladson was convicted of first degree sexual assault by the Washington District Court in Nebraska. According to the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry, Pladson verbally

pressured

a 13 year old girl to send him nude photos approximately 10 times and told her that everyone would, "make fun of her if she didn't."

Eric Michael Poile's registered address is Towneplace Suites 240 29th Street W. He is a 35-year-old white male, 5'6" tall, 205 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. In 2006 Poile was convicted of third degree statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by the Hughes District Court in South Dakota.

According to the state, Poile engaged in

sexual acts

with three teen girls, two of whom were 14 and one who was 15. He also provided them with alcohol. It also states that in 2006 he re-offended against one of the girls after being released on bond for the initial charges. In 2017 Poile pleaded guilty to failure to comply with child offender registration, a class C felony. At the time he was a resident of Rugby, North Dakota.

Neither Pladson nor Poile is being sought by law enforcement and this notification is simply for community notification as outlined in North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32-15(14). The Dickinson Police Department stated that raising awareness about the presence of sex offenders makes our communities safer, but cautioned residents that taking any kind of illegal action against the offender is prohibited by law.