Dickinson readies for warmer weather

Feb. 19—DICKINSON — Dickinson residents can anticipate a shift in weather patterns as the week draws to a close, with temperatures set to climb into the lower fifties, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies for the area, with temperatures gradually rising from the upper forties to the lower fifties by the weekend, accompanied by winds not exceeding twenty miles per hour.

While such temperatures are not unprecedented for this time of year, recent projections suggest a notable increase in warmth compared to previous years, with more sustained periods of mild weather.

Historical data from various sources including Accuweather, The National Weather Service, and The Weather Channel indicate that temperatures in the lower fifties have occurred in February, albeit infrequently and rarely in consecutive days as anticipated.

In 2022, the mercury peaked at 52 degrees Fahrenheit, while in 2021 and 2017, temperatures reached 54 and 55 degrees, respectively. This trend suggests a shift towards more frequent winter warmth, contrasting with traditional seasonal norms.

Despite the current warming trend, Accuweather forecasts a potential return of snow on February 28th, with a projected high of thirty-five degrees and a fifty-nine percent chance of precipitation, amounting to less than an inch if realized.

The warmer temperatures also coincide with below-average snowfall rates for the area this February, as reported by the National Weather Service. While this may offer opportunities for outdoor activities typically restricted during winter months, it also raises concerns about heightened risks of brush fires come spring.