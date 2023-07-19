Dickson City man charged with sexual assault

Jul. 19—UPDATED: A Lackawanna County Court jury acquitted 29-year-old Jared Louis Cummins on July 18, 2023, and found him not guilty of a 2021 sexual assault and indecent assault following a two-day trial before Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle.

A Dickson City man sexually assaulted a woman he met through a dating app, borough police charged.

Jared Cummins, 26, 542 Main St., is also charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and harassment, Patrolman Brandon Muta charged in a criminal complaint.

Muta met with the victim early in May after she left Cummins and went to Geisinger Community Medical Center's emergency room, according to police.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

She told police she met Cummins on Tinder, a dating app, and they agreed to get dinner together May 8. After dinner, they went to his house and she made clear nothing was going to happen other than a kiss.

According to police, Cummins escalated the contact, even though the victim told him to stop. He pulled her pants and underwear off and began to have sexual intercourse with her as she told him no.

Cummins came to the borough police's headquarters to discuss the incident May 28. He declined to speak with police without an attorney present.

Attempts to reach him Tuesday were unsuccessful. A court docket associated with the case did not identify if he had a lawyer.

Cummins was free Tuesday on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled 9:30 a.m. Monday.

