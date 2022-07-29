Dickson City police officer arrested for identifying informant to suspected drug dealer

Jul. 29—A Dickson City police officer identified a confidential informant to a suspected drug dealer, Lackawanna County detectives said.

Detective Thomas J. Davis charged Patrolman Brandon Muta, 23, Scranton, with obstructing the administration of the law in arrest papers filed Thursday. He remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Borough Police Chief William Bilinski said Muta, a borough officer for less than two years, is on paid administrative leave pending further action by the borough. He did not have Muta's salary available.

The case started when Dickson City Patrolman John Wilson turned a female into an informant after her arrest for retail theft at a local department store in April.

The woman told Wilson she could buy methamphetamine and suboxone from the suspected drug dealer. She said the suspected dealer sold the drugs from his Dickson City home, according to the Muta arrest affidavit. Wilson and county Detective John Munley completed the process of officially registering the woman as an informant April 27.

Later the same day, Wilson told Muta what he learned about the suspected dealer from the informant. Muta grew angry and wondered why she wasn't providing information on targets more important than the suspected dealer. Muta said the suspected dealer provides him with information on people wanted for crimes.

After that, Wilson expressed his concern about the conversation to Bilinski. He worried Muta would tip off the suspected dealer.

Two days after her registration as an informant, the woman told Wilson she couldn't buy methamphetamine from the suspected dealer, who called her "a snitch" and told her a Dickson City police officer identified her as an informant, according to the affidavit.

About two months later, Bilinski interviewed the suspected dealer and asked him if Muta named the informant to him. The man said "yes," according to the affidavit.

Story continues

In a written statement, the suspected dealer said he would tell Muta about other drug dealers and wanted suspects. In exchange, Muta told him about informants cooperating with police after their arrest.

The suspected dealer said he and Muta always met in person to avoid leaving a trail on their cellphones. The man regularly deleted texts from Muta, who would only text instructions such as "walk to convenient," according to the affidavit.

Bilinski declined to comment on the arrest. He said Muta started as a part-time officer less than two years ago and became a full-time officer about a year ago.

Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.