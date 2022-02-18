Dickson County father, son latest Tennessee arrests tied to U.S. Capitol riot

Two more Middle Tennessee residents have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, Tennessee, were arrested on charges related to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; and related offenses, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

The pair traveled together from Dickson County to D.C., the government claims in court documents, and were involved in both attempting to break a police barricade and the breach of the Capitol itself.

Information on where and when they were arrested was not immediately available Friday. A warrant for both their arrests was sworn out in Washington on Monday, documents show.

The Waynicks were both clearly pictured on surveillance, media and individual recordings of the event recovered by investigators, according to the charging documents.

They wore tactical gear — gloves, helmets, vests and knuckle protectors — to the event.

In one video, prosecutors allege Jerry Waynick, who appears to go by his middle name, McKane, was captured throwing a large plastic barrier cone at officers "who were holding the riot line."

The cone was swatted away by an officer before it hit anyone, the documents note.

Through social media posts and surveillance on their Charlotte residence, the FBI identified and located the pair, the documents say.

The Waynicks join the more than 750 people charged with a crime in connection to the events of that day, many of whom were also tracked down through social media posts.

Jerry Waynick was also pictured among photos shared by the FBI in an effort to seek information from citizens on the suspects, the release said. His photo was labeled #157.

