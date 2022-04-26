Dickson County woman steals patrol car, rams another after pursuit

Pictured is damage to a Dickson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle following an overnight pursuit and then theft of two patrol vehicles.

A White Bluff woman stole a patrol vehicle and hit another patrol vehicle after an early morning pursuit Tuesday, according to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office.

The 27-year-old woman was taken into custody after the incident, which started when deputies suspected her of driving under the influence but she refused to pull over until her vehicle became disabled, said Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Caruthers.

The woman resisted arrest and was tased by a deputy, Caruthers said. After being placed in handcuffs in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, she managed to get her hands in front of her and climbed through a small window partition and took control of the vehicle, stated Caruthers. While attempting to leave the scene the woman struck another patrol vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles, according to Caruthers.

Deputies were able to quickly take back control the patrol vehicle, Caruthers said.

The woman is facing numerous charges including driving under the influence 2nd offense from the initial vehicle she was driving, felony theft, two charges of vandalism of government property, felony evading, two charges of tampering with evidence, two charges of simple possession, introduction of contraband, fourth offense of driving on revoked, two charges of escape, resisting stop, halt, frisk, two charges of reckless endangerment with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and an outstanding warrant from Dickson County for failure to appear.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to work the crash involving the patrol vehicles, and is seeking an additional driving under the influence charge for driving the patrol car.

Bond is set at $166,000 and an initial court appearance is scheduled for May 17.

Pictured is damage to a Dickson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle following an overnight pursuit and then theft of two patrol vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson County woman steals patrol car, rams another after pursuit