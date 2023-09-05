Dickson offers map for water authority

Sep. 4—The Cumberland Plateau Water Authority isn't forging a new path. The Water Authority of Dickson County formed in 2001 and currently serves about 21,000 water customers and 11,000 sewer customers, serving a peak demand of 8 million gallons a day. It operates three water plants and three wastewater treatment plants in Dickson County and portions of Williamson and Hickman counties.

Mike Adams, executive director, said, "We were at a crossroads on water supply."

The Cumberland River is 24 miles away. It took two years to build a water treatment plant at the river and construct the transmission line to the community — a project that cost approximately $30 million 20 years ago.

The water authority is permitted to draw 21 million gallons a day from the river, though the water treatment plant can treat up to 5 million gallons.

Without that project, Adams said, "We would be out of water."

There is still one utility district in the community that remains independent. That district, of which he is a rate payer, purchases water from the regional water authority and sells it at about a 40% markup.

"And they have to because they're such a small operation," Adams said.

Regionalization allows utility districts to work together on big projects, Adams said. Often, small districts would struggle with the cost of water supply or delivery projects.

"Smaller utilities typically live on grant programs. A larger entity is able to go out into the bond market and sustain funding to do larger projects," he said.

As utility districts joined the authority, they brought their assets and liabilities. No jobs were eliminated and rates were set by taking the lowest of the rates.

The early rate structure may have been a mistake, Adams said. He recommended working with an analyst to produce a cost of providing services annually and use that to set rates.

"You have to keep your eye on the end goal, and the end goal is what's best for your community," Adams said.

Current rates are $8.50 per 1,000 gallons for their retail customers. Wholesale rates — what is charged other utility districts — is $6 per 1,000 gallons.

"Everybody's got to have water. It's the most basic commodity that you have to have," Adams said.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.