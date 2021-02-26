From ‘Dictator Biden’ T-shirts to Samurai Futurologists: Merchandise and promo stalls are most eye-opening part of CPAC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

The merchandise and promo stalls at the Conservative Political Action Committee gives you a look into the hearts and minds of conservative voters and some of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters.

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel shared images of the merchandise being sold which include T-shirts with images of President Joe Biden with a Hitler-moustache and the words "not my dictator" alongside similarly designed T-shirts of the 45th President sans moustache and the words "undefeated impeachment champ".

Bumper stickers for $2 say "Biden not my president" and "Trump is my president," in addition to stickers with an image of a waving Donald Trump and the words: "Miss me yet?"

One of the stalls is dedicated to Japanese political scientist and "Samurai Futurologist" Gemki Fujii. CPAC tweeted: "Visit booth 315 to find Japanese futurologist's view on threat of Chinese communism."

One of the stalls selling cowboy hats, baseball hats, and handbags among other things, has a banner that says "The best part of waking up is Donald Trump" with an image of Mr Trump drinking from a cup. This is a play on the Folgers advertising slogan for their coffee - "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup".

A flag at the same stall depicts Mr Trump in a Superman outfit with the word "Supertrump" emblazoned across the fabric.

Read more: Follow live updates on CPAC

Other stickers say "Trump 2024" and depicts the American flag using firearms.

Organisers of the conference were booed when they asked the crowd to wear masks, and were met with yells of "Freedom!".

Any doubt of who is in charge of the Republican party was probably quashed as a gold statue of Mr Trump was wheeled into the conference.

CPAC seemed to play into the lie perpetrated by Mr Trump that the election was stolen, playing a video called "'YOUR VOTES CANCELLED,' which lengthily suggests major fraud in the 2020 election”.

CNN’s Daniel Dale said the video continued with "clips of people saying it was 'impossible' and 'very strange' that Biden gained ground as votes were counted on election night, then a clip of Rush Limbaugh saying it must have been the 'vote fairy' arriving in swing states".

Weigel spoke to a man in charge of a stall selling "MAGA hammocks" who said the company had been "doing general hammocks for several years," but added that he decided to create a "special hammock" during Mr Trump's first impeachment because of the "unfair process" and all the "hate" directed at the then-President. He said the hammock was "a gift to President Trump".

The company also produces chairs that say "fake news," "deplorable," "free speech," "Trump 2024," "America first," and "Save America".

Mr Trump seems to holds an iron grip on his party, with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell telling Fox News that he would "absolutely" support Mr Trump were he to become the party's presidential nominee in 2024. This is despite Mr McConnell’s fiery speech after the impeachment trial in which he said that Mr Trump was responsible for the Capitol riot on 6 January. Even so, Mr McConnell voted not to convict.

Mr Trump will speak at CPAC on Sunday.

Read More

CPAC interrupted as organisers forced to tell attendees to wear masks to furious jeers

Ron DeSantis and Mike Lee open CPAC with speeches targeting lockdown ‘tyranny’ as death toll tops 30,000 in host state

When is Trump at CPAC and how can I watch?

Gold statue of Trump appears at CPAC conference

Recommended Stories

  • Brandon Clarke with an alley oop vs the LA Clippers

    Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies) with an alley oop vs the LA Clippers, 02/25/2021

  • Lawyer for Britney Spears' father responds to fans over conservatorship

    Father Jamie Spears ‘saved Britney’s life’ says lawyer in response to the #FreeBritney movement that has advocated for the pop star A Britney Spears supporter stands outside the Los Angeles courthouse where there was a hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/AP Fans of Britney Spears who believe her father should be ousted from his role overseeing her conservatorship “have it so wrong”, his lawyer has said. The pop star’s finances and personal affairs have been controlled since 2008 by a contentious legal agreement that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control over her estate, career and other aspects of her personal life. Spears has recently attempted to have him removed from the role, telling a court in Los Angeles she was “afraid of her father” and would not resume her career while he controlled it. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Jamie’s lawyer addressed the ongoing legal battles and the #FreeBritney movement, which advocated returning control to the pop star. “I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here,” says Vivian Thoreen. “This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life.” Thoreen repeated an argument that has been advanced in court: that Jamie’s shrewd handling of his daughter’s estate saved her from financial ruin. Despite her huge success in the early 2000s, it has been claimed that Spears’ assets were worth $2.8m (£1.9m) in 2008. Last year, a court was told her estate is now worth $60m (£42.7m). Thoreen added: “Britney’s assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her.” Despite Samuel D Ingham, Spears’ lawyer, saying she will never perform again while her father oversees her life, Thoreen defended his record. She said: “He has collaborated with her to help her regain custody of her children. He has brought her finances back from disaster. And he’s created a safe environment for her to live her life the way she wants, away from the media that cause her so much pain.” Thoreen claimed that Spears and her father spent time together last year during the pandemic and said she never voiced her wish to have him removed from the conservatorship. She said: “Early on in the pandemic, they spent two weeks with other family members, hunkered down in Louisiana, and they spent a lot of time together. “Britney and Jamie went on long drives together. They played and worked in the family garden. And every night, Jamie cooked Southern comfort food that the family ate and enjoyed together. “In that time, Britney never expressed those words to her father. She’s never asked him to step aside.” Spears’ life and career has returned to the headlines thanks to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which explores the celebrity and media culture at the time of her meteoric rise. Conservatorship is a form of court-appointed guardianship typically used for elderly and infirm people, or others who cannot make decisions for themselves. The arrangement is often temporary, but Spears has remained under her conservatorship since it was first adopted in 2008 after her public mental health crisis. Following a backlash as a result of the documentary, Justin Timberlake, who was in a high-profile relationship with Spears, issued a public apology. Another hearing on Spears’ conservatorship is due to take place in Los Angeles next month. With PA Media

  • Pixar's Luca teaser trailer gives Jacob Tremblay a sun-soaked Italian summer with sea monsters

    Tremblay, who voices the titular Luca, and director Enrico Casarosa preview their dream Italian summer with this animated film.

  • Thousands rally in Georgia after opposition chief's arrest

    The opposition has staged mass rallies since October

  • The Best Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2021

    undefinedOriginally Appeared on Vogue

  • China's Xi declares victory in ending extreme poverty

    Some have questioned China's definition of extreme poverty as earning less than $620 a year.

  • Queen Sugar: Ralph Angel And Darla Talk Wedding Plans

    Ralph Angel and Darla talk wedding plans, and Nova meets Calvin's family for the first time, while Micah experiences his own firsts as a member of a fraternity. Plus, Charley is curious when Parker cancels a meeting, and the COVID-19 threat becomes real.

  • Thousands protest opposition leader's arrest in Georgia

    Opposition supporters marched down the streets of the capital Tbilisi and rallied in front of the parliament building and the government headquarters. The demonstration comes days after police stormed the headquarters of Georgia's top opposition party, United National Movement, and arrested its chairman Nika Melia. “We believe that today Georgia stands at the crossroads, and this is the moment when the country should decide whether it continues its European development and democratic development or it turns back and goes back to Russia,” opposition politician David Bakradze said at the rally on Friday.

  • Ukraine names ex-finance minister as ambassador to U.S., to upgrade ties post-Trump

    Ukraine named a former finance minister as ambassador to the United States on Thursday, a sign of its push to upgrade ties with Washington under President Joe Biden after it was sucked into an awkward role in Donald Trump's first impeachment. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said he had appointed Oksana Markarova to focus on establishing "an effective dialogue" with the new administration, and to work with the U.S. Congress to strengthen bipartisan support for Ukraine. Ukraine hopes to restore the strong backing from Washington it enjoyed early in its seven-year conflict with Russian-backed separatists.

  • Mystery 41kg Russian metal object found on beach in Bahamas ‘could be from spacecraft’

    Space experts believe object could have come from satellite or spacecraft

  • Taylor Swift Cancels Tour Amid ‘Unprecedented Pandemic’

    "I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can't wait til we can all safely be at shows together again"

  • Save $229 on this lightweight, lightning-fast Acer Chromebook hybrid laptop at Amazon

    This versatile Chromebook just got a little bit more wallet-friendly — get nearly half off!

  • N.J. plumber drove his family to Texas to help after devastating storm

    Andrew Mitchell may live in New Jersey, but the storm in Texas hit home – so he drove 22 hours to help.

  • 2 US Navy warships in Mideast hit by coronavirus outbreaks

    Two U.S. Navy warships operating in the Mideast have been struck by coronavirus outbreaks, authorities said Friday, with both returning to port in Bahrain. A dozen troops aboard the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, tested positive for COVID-19, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea also has “confirmed several cases of COVID-19," she said.

  • Lara Trump gives strongest signal yet that’s she’s running in 2022: ‘Stay tuned’

    Lara Trump is rumoured to be eyeing a Senate run from North Carolina

  • EU regulator advises use of Regeneron antibody cocktail for COVID-19

    The recommendation can now be used as guidance in individual European nations on the possible use of the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab before a marketing authorisation is issued, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. Regeneron's antibody cocktail was authorised for emergency use in the United States in November, and was given to former U.S. President Donald Trump during his COVID-19 infection.

  • Gang clashes result in Ecuador's deadliest prison riots ever

    Ecuador experienced its deadliest prison riots ever this week when seemingly coordinated fights broke out in facilities in three different cities, leaving 79 inmates dead as of Wednesday and exposing the limited control that authorities have over people behind bars. Hundreds of police officers and military personnel converged on the prisons after the unrest began Monday night in the maximum-security wings as rival gangs fought for leadership. President Lenín Moreno, whose term ends in May, on Wednesday said he will ask other South American countries for help to tackle the crisis in Ecuador's prisons and acknowledged the system is deficient and lacks financial resources.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • Brazilian Amazon: Juma descendants of 'last warrior' vow to carry on legacy

    After the death of the last male member of an indigenous group, his grandchildren take an unusual step.

  • One Columbia touting COVID safety campaign to help end arts ‘intermission’

    The arts and culture community has been particularly hampered by the global pandemic, with scores of performances canceled or altered in the last year.