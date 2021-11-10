Did 2020 change the police profession? Departments having a hard time recruiting

The Daily Beast

Alessandro Garofalo/ReutersA member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at a NATO base in Italy sexually assaulted an intoxicated teenager, then fled to the United States in an attempt to avoid a seven-year prison sentence, according to prosecutors.Now, the government of Italy would like him back so he can be put behind bars.Alexis Miguel Bodden was convicted by an Italian court in 2015 of aggravated gang rape, states an extradition request unsealed Tuesday in Philadelphia federal court. The origins