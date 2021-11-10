Did 2020 change the police profession? Departments having a hard time recruiting
Nearly three months after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the list of human rights violations against Afghan women is growing. Heather Barr from Human Rights Watch joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with an update on the situation.
The prosecutor's questions targeted Rittenhouse's decision to remain silent after the deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Scott Fairlamb, whose brother is in the U.S. Secret Service, was the first Jan. 6 defendant sentenced in connection with an assault on cops.
A former Glynn County police officer who was first to respond to the scene after Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in the Satilla Shores neighborhood […]
Kyle Rittenhouse broke down sobbing on the stand while testifying in his own defense on Wednesday, prompting the judge to call a ten minute recess.
“My eyes were burning, my nose was bleeding, I was in a lot of pain,” the cashier said.
'I'm sorry, I don't know much about ammo,' said the person who took an assault rifle into a crowd, then shot three people.
Two of the Turpin sisters, who along with their 11 siblings were held captive for years before escaping in 2018, are speaking out for the first time about the abuse they endured.
The mother charged with murdering her children by duct taping their faces and suffocating them told police she planned the killings for about a week.
Alessandro Garofalo/ReutersA member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at a NATO base in Italy sexually assaulted an intoxicated teenager, then fled to the United States in an attempt to avoid a seven-year prison sentence, according to prosecutors.Now, the government of Italy would like him back so he can be put behind bars.Alexis Miguel Bodden was convicted by an Italian court in 2015 of aggravated gang rape, states an extradition request unsealed Tuesday in Philadelphia federal court. The origins
"Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.
Jerry Johnson is fighting to get back the $39,500 that Phoenix police took from him at the airport without submitting criminal charges against him.
The former elementary school principal was arrested Tuesday on five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The California woman who allegedly assaulted a Black teenager after wrongly accusing him of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel last year “feels terrible” nearly a year later, her attorney says. Miya Ponsetto, 23, briefly appeared in-person at Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday. She is facing hate crime charges stemming from the 2020 incident. Ponsetto gained nationwide notoriety after video of her aggressively confronting 16-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at SoHo’s Arlo Hotel went viral. Ponsett
The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.
A former Ruckel Middle School soccer coach and dance instructor will serve 15 years in prison and 15 on probation for having sex with a student.
In May 2019, Trump walked out of infrastructure talks with Democratic leaders within three minutes, citing House investigations.
"We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.