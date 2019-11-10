Did 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

8x8 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Vikram Verma bought US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$23.54 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$20.14. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Vikram Verma.

Vikram Verma purchased 7260 shares over the year. The average price per share was US$23.73. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at 8x8 Have Bought Stock Recently

At 8x8,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that CEO & Director Vikram Verma paid US$73k for shares in the company. But we did see Chief Product Officer Dejan Deklich sell shares worth US$14k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does 8x8 Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.5% of 8x8 shares, worth about US$72m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The 8x8 Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of 8x8 we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.