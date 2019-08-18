Did Aarvi Encon Limited's (NSE:AARVI) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Aarvi Encon Limited (NSE:AARVI) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Aarvi Encon is currently performing.

Did AARVI beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

AARVI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹91m has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 15%, indicating the rate at which AARVI is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see whether it is merely attributable to industry tailwinds, or if Aarvi Encon has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Aarvi Encon has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.1% exceeds the IN Professional Services industry of 6.6%, indicating Aarvi Encon has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Aarvi Encon’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 15%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 47% to 10% over the past 5 years.

Though Aarvi Encon's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Aarvi Encon has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Aarvi Encon to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

