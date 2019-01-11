Did AdEPT Telecom plc (LON:ADT) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell AdEPT Telecom plc (LON:ADT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

AdEPT Telecom Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non-Executive Director Christopher Kingsman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£395k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.05 each. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 149.55k shares worth UK£461k. In total, AdEPT Telecom insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around UK£3.08. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (UK£3.46). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:ADT Insider Trading January 11th 19 More

I will like AdEPT Telecom better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership of AdEPT Telecom

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AdEPT Telecom insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about UK£35m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AdEPT Telecom Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like AdEPT Telecom insiders think the business has merit.