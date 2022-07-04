‘We did it again’: Maryland mom wins $100K jackpot for third time in five years

For the third time in five years, a stay-at-home Maryland mom won her third lottery prize of at least $100,000, state officials confirmed.

The 30-year-old woman from Wicomico County in the state's southeastern corner won her latest prize playing a $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket, the Maryland Lottery reported.

She paid 30 bucks for the lotto ticket at Goose Creek #03 convenience store and gas station in Mardela Springs, a small town (population 347 during the most recent census) west of the Delaware border.

The winner, state lottery officials reported, chalked her run of luck up to one word: research.

“I knew that they sold a big ticket a few weeks ago,” she told lottery officials, according to a release on the website. “I hoped that there was still some luck hanging around there. We know how lucky we are."

The $30 instant ticket debuted last September and still has more than 40 top prizes available, lottery officials reported.

Holiday sales: The 60+ best July 4th sales you can score right now at Best Buy, Amazon and more

July 4th store hours:: Walmart, Target and Home Depot are open; Costco is closed

"I couldn't believe it when I saw how much I'd won," she told lottery officials. "I immediately called my husband and said, 'We did it again."

The lucky lady told officials she plans to use the money for her children.

Lottery officials did not announce the winner's name or release what her previous winnings totaled.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maryland mom wins $100,000 on ticket for third time in five years