Did agents raid home of wrong woman over Jan. 6 riot? Maybe.

  • FILE - In this Jan 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back rioters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol. The volume of people inside the Capitol building, along with the lack of arrests made at the time of the riot, has made it difficult to identify people, even with the glut of social media evidence. Federal agents have dug through thousands of social media posts, used sweeping warrants to obtain information on cellphones in the area of the Capitol, facial recognition tools and logs of devices that logged into the congressional WiFi during the riot to try to identify the hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, security agents and lawmakers barricade the door to the House chamber as violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in Washington. The volume of people inside the Capitol building, along with the lack of arrests made at the time of the riot, has made it difficult to identify people, even with the glut of social media evidence. Federal agents have dug through thousands of social media posts, used sweeping warrants to obtain information on cellphones in the area of the Capitol, facial recognition tools and logs of devices that logged into the congressional WiFi during the riot to try to identify the hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • FILE - In this Jan.18, 2021 file photo, a view of the new sign marking the office for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., from inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The new sign replaces the one that was destroyed when rioters stormed the Capitol. The Justice Department's massive prosecution of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has not been without its problems, including a potential instance of mistaken identity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
1 / 3

Capitol Breach Pelosi's Laptop

FILE - In this Jan 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back rioters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol. The volume of people inside the Capitol building, along with the lack of arrests made at the time of the riot, has made it difficult to identify people, even with the glut of social media evidence. Federal agents have dug through thousands of social media posts, used sweeping warrants to obtain information on cellphones in the area of the Capitol, facial recognition tools and logs of devices that logged into the congressional WiFi during the riot to try to identify the hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK THIESSEN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — “We’re looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop,” FBI agents told Marilyn Hueper after briefly handcuffing her.

Hueper shot back: “That still doesn’t explain why you’re in my home. Or in Homer, Alaska.”

The search for the House speaker’s laptop had taken a U.S. Capitol Police officer thousands of miles away from home for an FBI raid on Hueper’s home, looking for something stolen during the Jan. 6 insurrection — and the person who did it.

The agents would walk out of Hueper’s home with iPads, cellphones and a pocket-sized copy of the Declaration of Independence. They took a laptop, but it wasn’t from Pelosi’s office. And it’s possible they may have the wrong person altogether — even though Hueper looks strikingly similar to the thief.

The Justice Department's massive prosecution of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has not been without its problems, including this potential instance of mistaken identity. And as Republicans are increasingly seeking to minimize the insurrection and play down the horror of the day, any missteps by federal prosecutors could be used in that effort to discredit what actually happened.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 400 people, the largest undertaking by the department, including scores of defendants who posted images of their crimes online and boasted about breaking into the hallowed building. Some are facing serious charges and considerable prison time.

Hueper and her husband first came to officials' attention this year when Alaska Airlines in February banned the couple for refusing to wear masks on a flight, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Then two other people called in tips saying they recognized Hueper in photos that authorities had released of suspects wanted for storming the Capitol.

The insurrectionists sought to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Hundreds of officers were injured and five people died after the riot, including a Capitol Police officer.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump ransacked offices, rifled through lawmakers' papers and desks, smashed through glass, shattered windows and tore down signs. Among the items stolen: the laptop from Pelosi's office, her lectern, an iPad belonging to Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn and other electronics.

But the volume of people inside the Capitol building, along with the lack of arrests made at the time of the riot, has made it difficult to identify people, even with the glut of social media evidence. Federal agents have dug through thousands of social media posts, gotten sweeping warrants to obtain information on cellphones in the area of the Capitol, used facial recognition tools and obtained logs of devices that signed into the congressional Wi-Fi during the riot.

But by far the most effective tool for federal agents has been old-fashioned tips. Many of the rioters have been ratted out by their friends and family members.

The warrant, obtained by the AP, identifies Hueper as the woman who took the laptop.

But they're wrong, Hueper insists. She told the AP that another woman wearing her same coat and with a similar hairstyle was inside the Capitol during the insurrection, not her. She admits she was in Washington, D.C., for Trump’s rally that day but says she didn’t get any closer than 100 yards (91 meters) from the Capitol and spent part of the day being lost in an unfamiliar city.

She said agents showed her one photo of the woman inside the Capitol, and they looked so similar that Hueper wondered if someone had used photo-editing software to put her in the photograph.

The warrant details how FBI agents located an image showing Hueper wearing similar clothing in a photo on her husband’s Instagram account. It said Hueper’s husband had also posted photos of them near the Capitol. “BEST OF 2020,” he wrote in one, showing her from behind nearing the building. “Marilyn approaching the Capital. As Patriots, there is a righteous revolution to take back our country ... To be there was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. STOP THE STEAL!”

Hueper said an agent came back with a different and larger photo of the woman, which showed the suspected thief wearing a black sweater with large white snowflakes on it. The agent asked where in the house they could locate the sweater.

Hueper said she reiterated she wasn't inside the building. “No. 2, why didn’t you show me this photo to start with? Because we can both obviously see here this is a different person.”

Plus, she said, the sweater was hideous.

Hueper said she grabbed the photo and held it next to her face, asking the female agent to look at both closely, “Me. Her. Me. Her,” she told the agent. Hueper said the agent grabbed the paper and walked off.

Both women were wearing black Columbia down coats. However, in a photo posted on her husband’s Facebook page from Jan. 6, Hueper is shown wearing a black face mask, a green blouse open at the collar and a light green scarf. The surveillance video released by the FBI shows the sought-after woman wearing the black sweater with a snowflake print and dangling earrings. Also, the woman in the photo has detached earlobes, while Hueper says hers are attached.

After insisting, Hueper was shown the front page of the warrant but not allowed to thoroughly read the document, she said. She read it only after receiving a copy as the dozen or so agents and Capitol Police officer left.

According to the search warrants, agents could collect any electronics that might be suspected to have been involved, items stolen from the Capitol, a laptop with descriptors and a serial number — “which they didn’t find,” she said — and any paperwork related to planning violence.

Hueper said she has not heard back from federal authorities, nor have agents returned her laptop, two iPads, two cellphones or the 50-cent pocket-sized Declaration of Independence booklet they confiscated April 28.

She has not been arrested. Justice Department officials would say only that the investigation is ongoing.

But she decided to go public with her story, just in case.

“I better go online and protect myself before they call me in and make me this person,” she said.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter tells users to be nice and think twice before replying

    The social media platform will prompt users to review "potentially harmful or offensive" replies.

  • A Belgian farmer accidentally moved the French border

    A farmer in Belgium inadvertently shifted his country's border with France. The farmer was driving a tractor and apparently got annoyed by a large stone marker blocking his path. So, he slightly moved it, giving Belgium 7.5 more feet of land.

  • Fort Worth man wrongly sentenced as teen to be released on bond after 24 years in prison

    A Fort Worth man who has spent 24 years in prison after being wrongfully charged and over-sentenced will soon return home.

  • Colorado transportation plan adds $3.8 billion in new fees to improve roads and rail

    Colorado residents would pay more fees on gasoline, grocery deliveries, ride-sharing services and electric vehicles as part of legislation that generates $5.3 billion for the state's roads, rails and transit over the next 10 years.Why it matters: The 197-page measure, unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers, seeks to overhaul how the state spends money on its transportation system.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The $3.8 billion in fees are designed to replace stagnant gas tax revenues that left the state's roads congested and crumbling."For the first time, we are introducing something that isn't just a Band-Aid," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder).The big picture: Supporters called the legislation a path forward through the political impasse that thwarted prior efforts to inject money into roads through bonds and new taxes.In Colorado, tax hikes must go to the ballot box, but some new fees do not require voter approval.One Republican lawmaker is sponsoring the bill, but others are expected to object to using fees rather than the billions available from a state surplus and the federal stimulus.Context: The Polis administration's 10-year transportation plan identified $3.5 billion in needs, with the initial $1.6 billion covered by existing dollars, according to the state.The price tag is higher when local road projects are added to the tally.What's new: The fees included in the legislation are designed to "spread the burden," supporters said.A new fee on gas and diesel fuel that eventually increases to 8 cents.A 27-cent fee on deliveries.A 30-cent fee on ride shares, reduced to 15 cents for electric vehicles, both of which increase over time.An increase in fees on electric vehicles by $96 and $22 for hybrids.Yes, but: The legislation temporarily lowers annual vehicle registrations by $5.55 in 2022 and 2023.In addition, the state would contribute $1.5 billion from existing tax revenues.What they're saying: "It's only right that the users of our highways are the ones that shoulder a substantial portion of the cost," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican.Of note: The projects that top the state's priority list include expanding I-70 westbound and I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs.The Eisenhower Tunnel needs significant safety upgrades.$2.5 million would get set aside for Front Range rail expansion.The other side: Two conservative organizations, including Americans for Prosperity Colorado, plan to take a measure to the 2022 ballot to reduce the existing 22-cent gas tax to lessen the blow from the new fees."Coloradans, their families, and their businesses cannot possibly shoulder another financial burden after the pandemic," said AFP state director Jesse Mallory.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas, California and Indiana offer surprising lessons about low taxes and economic growth

    Indiana slashed taxes. Wages have since fallen even further behind the national average, and it's growing more slowly than high-tax California. The growth in Texas? In its high-tax areas.

  • Game Recap: Jazz 126, Spurs 94

    The Jazz defeated the Spurs, 126-94. Jordan Clarkson recorded 30 points (12-16 FG), six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of play for the Jazz, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3pt FG) in the victory. Luka Samanic tallied a team-high 15 points for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 48-18 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 31-34.

  • WHO experts voice "very low confidence" in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

    WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows. A World Health Organization spokesman said that the document on Sinopharm vaccine BBIBP-CorV was "one of many resources" on which recommendations are made, tentatively scheduled to be issued later this week. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.

  • Ancient child grave was Africa's earliest funeral

    A young child buried in a cave 78,000 years ago is the earliest known funeral in Africa.

  • Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

    Two police officers raised their weapons while sheltering behind a tree in a Portland park. "And while it’s really expensive, I think it’s important to get these things down on video as much as possible because otherwise we’re relying on written reports and then they can be inconsistent and not be remembered as well."

  • As United weighs outsourcing catering, U.S. lawmakers demand new curbs on federal aid

    A group of U.S. lawmakers is demanding that airlines refrain from outsourcing jobs if they want to be eligible for a third round of federal payroll aid, after learning that United Airlines has sought bids to outsource catering work at five airports. Around two dozen members of U.S. Congress made the request to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, according to letters released by Unite Here, the union representing more than 2,500 workers whose jobs are at risk under United's proposal. Chicago-based United has received $7.7 billion in two COVID-19 relief deals, known as payroll support programs (PSP), to help the airline industry weather the pandemic and protect jobs.

  • Rocket debris from China's space station launch is hurtling to Earth

    A huge piece of space junk is about to make an uncontrolled re-entry back into Earth's atmosphere, threatening to drop debris on a number of cities around the world in the coming days. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look.

  • American students found guilty in Italian policeman's death

    The two defendants were sentenced to life in prison.

  • Facebook Oversight Board upholds suspension of Trump but criticizes process

    The Facebook Oversight Board has upheld the social media giant's suspension of former President Donald Trump, but said the company needs clearer policies. His account was suspended after the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News' Natalie Brand has more on the ruling, and CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson joins Tanya Rivero to discuss the significance.

  • Cheney accepts fate of ouster in name of Trump-free GOP

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is all but rolling out the red carpet for her own ouster as House GOP conference chair next week and her expected replacement with Trump defender Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).Why it matters: Cheney’s political falling out with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the ultimate proxy war between Republicans who remain beholden to a former president who falsely claims the election was stolen from him, or breaking free from Donald Trump to refocus on traditional conservative values.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: “We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process,” Cheney wrote Wednesday in a Washington Post op-ed.“I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."“I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law.”Between the lines: In the short term, McCarthy wants to get rid of Cheney so he can refocus on gaining the House majority — and the title of speaker — in 2022.He sees embracing Trump as his ticket to getting there and is willing to steamroll anything getting in his way.In the long term, Cheney thinks her principled stand may not only save the Republican Party but distinguish her as a truth-teller worthy of potentially being president herself one day.By any measure, the Republican Party should be unified right now.The past is dim: It lost the White House and Senate in November and narrowed the gap but remained in the minority in the House.The future is bright: The party will largely control this year's redistricting battles in the states; the Democrats are seeing their already-narrow House margin threatened by retirements, and history shows the party in power loses seats in midterm elections.Yet none of those factors has convinced McCarthy and his leadership team to disband the circular firing squad.If plans unfold as expected, the House Republican conference will hold a snap leadership election next week and oust Cheney.Stefanik, who gained national attention for her defense of Trump during his first impeachment trial, will replace her. Stefanik already has the backing of House leadership and Trump, despite being far less conservative than Cheney.Cheney will emerge a political martyr, held up by some Democrats in the short term as a partisan sacrifice despite, at one time, having loathed her, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and even her mother, Lynne.She'll also have a unique brand compared to the likes of election-deniers such as Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).Cheney has been baiting this outcome.She's doubled- and tripled-down on her condemnation of the former president — despite his stranglehold on her peers, and his enduring grip on GOP voters across the country.She's also made no secret of her political aspirations. Cheney was raised in a family with an eagle-eyed view of how to advance in Republican politics.Last week, she told the New York Post she isn't ruling out a future presidential run, admitting that she thinks standing her ground after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is a quality that voters will end up preferring in a 2024 candidate.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blue Origin puts its first passenger seat on suborbital spaceship up for charity auction

    You had to know the first open seat on a spacecraft built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture would be sold online — but auctioning it off for charity is an added twist. After a week of buildup, Blue Origin today unveiled an auction site that will sell off a reservation on its New Shepard suborbital spaceship for its first-ever crewed flight on July 20. That date is the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. To add to the sense of history, today marks the 60th anniversary of Project Mercury’s first crewed spaceflight — a… Read More

  • Sen. Joni Ernst, the only other woman in GOP leadership, defends Liz Cheney

    Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) defended Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) amid a growing effort to oust her as House Republican conference chair, emphasizing the need to "come together as a party," Politico reports.Why it matters: Ernst is the only other woman in elected GOP leadership, serving as the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cheney's criticisms of former President Trump, whom she voted to impeach for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has escalated tensions within the party.Trump and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Cheney, while GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday saying he's "lost confidence" in Cheney and "has had it with" her behavior.What she's saying: Ernst told Politico she doesn't agree with Cheney's anti-Trump stance, but maintained that the No. 3 House Republican has the right to express her opinions.“I appreciate President Trump and I appreciate all he has done for our country. And I think we made significant strides forward under the Trump administration, especially in our economy. But everybody has the right to express their opinion," she said."Any elected official should stand their ground. If you feel firmly about something, you should stand your ground.""But I also believe that we need to come together as a party, recognize we have differences within the party but the goal with us should be to win seats,” Ernst added.The big picture: Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. She could be ousted from leadership when the House GOP conference meets next Wednesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Alpaca farm was illegally bought with COVID loans, feds say. Now pizzeria owner charged

    The Vermont resident is also accused of purchasing airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show.

  • Myanmar's anti-junta unity government forms 'defence force'

    Since the military seized power and ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, Myanmar has seen daily protests and a surge of violence with security forces killing hundreds of civilians. The NUG said the new force was a precursor to a Federal Union Army and that it had a responsibility to end decades-old civil wars and deal with "military attacks and violence" by the ruling State Administration Council (SAC) against its people.

  • Graphic New Allegations Emerge in Josh Duggar's Child Pornography Case

    Josh Duggar virtually appeared in court, where a Homeland Security Agent described the alleged content found in the former reality star's possession.

  • SMRT train captain seen in 'sleeping' video while driving 'no longer working'

    An SMRT train captain who videoed himself sleeping inside what appears to be a moving MRT cockpit has been disciplined and is no longer working at the company, said the head of the train operator on Tuesday (4 May).