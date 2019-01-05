Did AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) Insiders Sell Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AK Steel Holding

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Independent Director William Gerber sold US$56k worth of shares at a price of US$4.65 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$2.56. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 22.50k shares worth US$81k. But they sold 22.27k for US$101k. All up, insiders sold more shares in AK Steel Holding than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$4.56, on average. Insider selling doesn’t make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$2.56. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at AK Steel Holding Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at AK Steel Holding over the last quarter. CEO & Director Roger Newport bought US$30k worth of shares in that time. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of AK Steel Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AK Steel Holding insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$4.7m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AK Steel Holding Insiders?

Insider purchases have outweighed sales, in the last three months. But the net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Our analysis of AK Steel Holding insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in AK Steel Holding, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.