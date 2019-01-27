What Did AKWEL’s (EPA:AKW) CEO Take Home Last Year?

In 2015 Mathieu Coutier was appointed CEO of AKWEL (EPA:AKW). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for AKWEL

How Does Mathieu Coutier’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, AKWEL has a market capitalization of €440m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €355k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €239k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €175m to €701m, and the median CEO compensation was €368k.

So Mathieu Coutier receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at AKWEL has changed over time.

ENXTPA:AKW CEO Compensation January 27th 19 More

Is AKWEL Growing?

On average over the last three years, AKWEL has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 20% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.7% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has AKWEL Been A Good Investment?

AKWEL has generated a total shareholder return of 0.8% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn’t be too disappointed. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Mathieu Coutier is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We would wish for better returns (whether dividends or capital gains) but we do admire the solid EPS growth on show here. As a result of these considerations, I would suggest the CEO pay is reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if AKWEL insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



