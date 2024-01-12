How did an American Indian end up in the bottom of William Heaton’s Bristol well?

In colonial Bucks County, the sweetest, purest drinking water came from wells that tapped underground springs. Such was the case at William Heaton’s stone well built in the late 1600s in newly founded Bristol. He and his growing family lived in the oldest home in the village at Pond and Market Streets and near the well. Citizens considered its water the best in town.

One morning, Will sent his daughter outside to draw up a bucket of water. On lowering the pail however, something blocked it. Peering down into the dark she noticed something like a large dog at the bottom. She called down but there was no movement, no sound. She yelled for her father who brought a grappling hook. With the help of neighbors, he managed to snag whatever was down there and pull it up. What emerged was a shock: the body of an American Indian.

Great excitement swept through town. People gathered around the corpse. Theories ran wild. Was he trying to get a drink and fell in? Was he lost and stumbled accidentally to his death. “Some thought he had been murdered for his money and thrown down the well,” according to local historian Doran Green. “Others ridiculed the idea of an Indian being in possession of money enough to induce any person to murder him.”

An investigative jury soon learned the deceased was in a group of Indians who had arrived from New Jersey with handwoven baskets to sell. They usually made the trip two or three times a year. They would buy whiskey and get intoxicated on such occasions. According to Doran, “This man was seen late on the preceding day lying on the sidewalk in front of the lot where he was found, with two silver dollars in his hand, which gave rise to suspicion he had been murdered for his money, as the money was not found.” The jurors examined the corpse and could find no signs of violence. They concluded that in a state of inebriation, the man fell down the well. Case closed.

The victim’s friends who travelled to Bristol after he hadn’t returned home confirmed the jury’s finding. “Made acquainted with the manner of his death, their theory was that after sleeping off his drunk, having no more whiskey, he went to the well for a drink of water, and it being dark he had fallen in and was drowned,” according to Doran.

Life returned to normal in Bristol. However, it would be a long time before the Heaton family or any neighbors drank from the well.

Tales of Uncle Henry

At the passing of William Heaton, Henry Tomlinson came into possession of the property and its well. “Uncle Henry” was noted for good sense, hospitality, and knack for controversy. He made his living as a shoemaker and schoolteacher. He held classes in his cobbler shop where he taught students how to make and repair shoes -- and how to shoot a gun. He lived by his favorite motto: “While you educate the head, take care of the feet.” Henry also invented a dipper as a better way of catching fish than the scoop-net. Local kids started calling the device “Uncle Dipper”.

Henry was trustee of the borough’s Methodist Episcopal Church and had controversial ideas about heating ir. One bitterly cold morning, a church member arrived to find all the doors wide open with a brisk wind blowing through. “Brother Tomlinson, why don’t you close the doors?” she asked. To which Henry replied, “There is a good fire in the stove. I leave the doors open so that the wind may blow the heat around the house.”

Uncle Henry enjoyed ribbing Jimmy Johnson, a devout Bristol Catholic who was a quick-witted Irishman. The two were discussing Catholic doctrine when the subject of the Virgin Mary came up. Jimmy assured Hank that as the mother of Jesus Christ she should be revered and worshipped. He responded the virgin’s womanhood was no better than his own mother. Replied Jimmy, “But I perceive there is a great difference in their sons.”

Sources include “A History of Bristol Borough Pennsylvania” by Doron Green published in 1911.

