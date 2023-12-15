Did Anderson Twp. know about Coney Island sale? Officials say no heads-up was given

When officials with Coney Island announced Thursday that the 137-year-old amusement and water park is closing at the end of the year, Anderson Township officials said they were just as surprised as everybody else.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the township said it was not in the loop or privy to any discussions related to Coney Island's sale, nor the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's plans to transform the site into a new state-of-the-art music venue.

Officials said they learned of the plans just minutes before the news was made public.

Coney Island's massive Sunlite Pool water park area is in Anderson Township, an affluent east side suburb of more than 44,000 residents. The rest of the park is part of the Cincinnati neighborhood of California.

Anderson Township trustees Joshua Gerth, R. Dee Stone and J. Lexi Lausten have yet to respond individually to emailed questions from The Enquirer regarding their views on the closure and upcoming development.

Officials said the township has made significant investments in its "Riverfront Entertainment District" on Kellogg Avenue, such as a multimillion-dollar reconstruction of the district's gateways in Anderson Township and Cincinnati.

The township has long hoped to attract businesses to the area around Coney Island, particularly along a 2.5-mile stretch of Kellogg Avenue through California's business district past Coney Island, Riverbend and Belterra Park.

A 2021 study by Anderson Township calls for a "welcome plaza," signs, roundabouts, better lighting and other improvements to encourage more people – and developers – to come to the riverfront in Anderson Township and California.

A rendering of a proposed "Welcome Plaza" at the entrance of Coney Island

"Given said investment, the Board of Township Trustees expects to have meaningful discussion with (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) leadership soon to learn about the detailed plans for the former Coney Island site and how such plans will impact the Anderson community," the statement reads. "Once those conversations have occurred and more information is shared, township officials will be able to comment further."

What's happening with Coney Island site?

Coney Island is being sold to Music & Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

The new owner says it has already acquired all of Coney Island Inc.'s assets and plans to transform the site into a $118 million music venue and entertainment campus.

Music & Event Management Inc. also manages popular venues Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion. Officials say the new facility is expected to complement the existing venues.

The new music and entertainment venue's design includes state-of-the-art sound systems and lighting, adaptable seating arrangements, larger seating capacity, modern amenities, and first-class VIP and patron spaces.

Officials say the venue will accommodate large-scale shows and attract a wider array of sought-after artists.

A rendering the upcoming music and entertainment venue that is set to replace Coney Island following its closure at the end of 2023.

“We are building a new home for live music events that will offer a mesmerizing fusion of cutting-edge technology and architectural significance,” Jonathan Martin, the orchestra's president and CEO, said in a release. “This new development will usher in the future of the music industry, and we are proud to be leading the next step in the same way Riverbend changed the face of live music in our community 40 years ago when it opened."

Preliminary designs for the facility are still in progress and many key decisions have yet to be finalized.

Officials have yet to announced when construction will begin or when the facility might be finished. More updates are expected in the coming weeks and months.

The amusement park will remain open until Dec. 31 following the end of its festive Nights of Lights event.

"We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods," Coney Island officials said in a press release Thursday. "You made this a special place for all of us. But the time has come for this historic destination to offer new and different options for entertainment-seekers looking for fun and unique experiences."

