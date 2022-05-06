Did antifreeze gushing from grandma’s Jeep lead Georgia uncle to threaten nephew’s life?

A man on Juliette Road in Monroe County called the law the evening of April 18 and said his uncle was “making threats.” A sheriff’s deputy spoke to the apparent victim, a 30-year-old. The deputy asked him to elaborate, which the victim proceeded to do.

The victim said he had been working on a Jeep at his grandmother’s house. He said when a hose was loosened antifreeze poured out, and as the deputy’s report noted, “the suspect got agitated.”

The suspect was the victim’s uncle, 58. The nephew said the spill was an accident, but that his uncle was too upset and “stated that he was going to beat (the nephew’s) ass.” The uncle reportedly went on to say the nephew “was lucky that he did not grab his pistol and blow his brains out.”

The uncle allegedly chased the nephew and made further mention of “bashing the victim’s brains out.” The uncle spoke to the deputy later and said, yes, there had been “a heated argument” over spilled antifreeze. The uncle, though, said he “did not know” anything about making threatening statements.

Even so, after another witness corroborated the nephew’s story, the uncle was jailed on a charge of making terroristic threats.

Dispatches: According to a Bibb County arrest warrant, a 44-year-old man was jailed the evening of April 28 after allegedly “urinating on the building in front of customers” at the Krispy Kreme on North Avenue in east Macon. . . . A 25-year-old Atlanta woman at a house on Thrasher Circle on the city’s southwest side was involved in a dispute April 28. Her arrest warrant noted that “a verbal altercation” had escalated. The woman’s sister told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that she had invited her Atlanta sister and her sister’s girlfriend over for dinner. After their meal, the warrant stated, they all had drinks and the Atlanta sister accused her sister and her sister’s boyfriend of “flirting” with her girlfriend. The Atlanta sister reportedly “attacked” the Macon sister “by pulling her hair,” the warrant said. Further fighting ensued and the Macon sister’s boyfriend’s ankle was broken. The Atlanta sister was jailed on battery and property damage charges.