Did anybody win last Powerball drawing of 2023? Check your numbers for Saturday, Dec. 30

In Powerball's last drawing of 2023, there was no winner for it's jackpot of $760 million on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Monday, Jan. 1 – the first of the new year – climbs to a staggering $810 million with a cash prize of $408.9 million.

There were five Match 5 $1 million winners, one each in Colorado, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee, and two Match 5 $2 million winners, one each in Texas and West Virginia.

Powerball: What are the most common Powerball numbers? New study tracks results since 2015

What were the Powerball numbers last night?

The Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 30 were 10, 11, 26, 27 and 34. The red Powerball was 7 and the Powerplay was 4X.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 Powerball winning numbers

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 27 were 4, 11, 38, 51 and 68. The red Powerball was 5 and the Powerplay was 3X.

Here's what to know about the drawing and how to play:

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California). $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California). $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who won the Powerball last night? Check 12/30/23 winning numbers