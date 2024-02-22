Did anybody win the Powerball on Wednesday? What to know about the $376 million jackpot

With no grand prize winner from Wednesday‘s Powerball drawing, the jackpot now is worth an estimated $376 million with a cash value of $177.5 million.

Here's what else to know about Saturday's Powerball drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for Feb. 21, 2024

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 27, 33, 41, 42 and the Powerball was 14. The Power Play was 2X. No one claimed the entire prize, but there was one lucky winner.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night?

No one won the jackpot, but someone in Arkansas won the $1 million prize.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

The $376 million jackpot could make a lucky winner very happy, but it's not even close to being the top Powerball jackpot of all time.

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.5 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida and Tennessee $1.4 billion (est.) – Oct. 7, 2023 $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

If you're feeling lucky, you can purchase tickets for the Powerball drawing at the 9,800 or so convenience stores or Ohio Lottery retailers throughout the state. Visit the Ohio Lottery website to find a retailer.

How do you play the Powerball?

To play, select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

How can you win Powerball? There are nine ways

Five white balls + one red Powerball = Jackpot

Five white balls = $1 million

Four white balls + one red Powerball = $50,000

Four white balls = $100

Three white balls + one red Powerball = $100

Three white balls = $7

Two white balls + one red Powerball = $7

One white ball + one red Powerball = $4

One red Powerball = $4

