Did anyone win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing

It's that time again. Mega Millions players are checking the numbers to see if they bought a lucky ticket for Tuesday night's drawing.

An estimated $1.1 billion jackpot is up for grabs, with a cash option of $568.7 million. If someone wins the prize, it would be the third-biggest jackpot that Mega Millions has ever seen. It would also be the fifth-largest prize across U.S. lottery history.

The game's top prize has climbed to this historic amount because no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since October – causing the prize to grow across 24 consecutive drawings.

The chances of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are extremely slim, with odds standing at 1 in 302.6 million.

Here's what you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 1/10/23

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, Mega Ball: 9 and Megaplier was 3X.

If no one wins Tuesday, the next chance is Friday the 13th

Superstitious lottery players might keep a careful eye out for Mega Millions' next drawing, which falls on Friday the 13th.

If no one wins the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, the prize will roll over (and grow once more) for Friday – opening the possibility for us to see even larger estimated jackpot.

According to Mega Millions, over the years, six of the game's jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th.

Friday will also mark seven years after three tickets split the then-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. On Jan. 13, 2016 (unfortunately a Wednesday, not a Friday), three winners − including one in Melbourne Beach − cashed in on the $1.586 billion Powerball prize.

How do I play Mega Millions?

To enter Mega Millions, players pick six numbers – or choose to have the lottery machine generate a random "Easy Pick" or "Quick Pick":

Five numbers will go from 1 to 70 (white balls)

One number can be picked from 1 to 25 (gold Mega Ball)

If your ticket matches all six of the winning numbers from the drawing, you'll win the jackpot. There are also smaller prizes depending on how many balls your numbers match.

The cost to play Mega Millions is $2 a ticket. You can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Mega Millions can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning?

Although the $1.1 billion jackpot might be tempting, it's important to note that odds of taking home a top prize are extremely slim.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306 to 1.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

Here's a look at the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots:

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.1 billion (estimated): Jan. 10 $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California. $536 million, July 8, 2016: Won in Indiana. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California.

Largest lottery prizes in history

Here's a look at the top 10 largest lottery prizes, between both Powerball and Mega Millions:

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.1 billion (estimated): Jan. 10 $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

Contributing: Jennifer Sangalang, Florida Today.

