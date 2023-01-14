Did anyone win the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? See the numbers for Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing, and lottery players are checking their tickets.

After no jackpot winner for 25 consecutive drawings, the game's top prize has climbed higher and higher in recent months. If someone wins on Friday, it would be the second-biggest prize that Mega Millions has ever seen and fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Most jackpot winners take a cash option, a one-time, lump-sum which for Friday's drawing is an estimated at $724.6 million.

Friday's drawing falls on a Friday the 13th, which might catch the attention of some superstitious players. Despite the arguably "unlucky" day, six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th over the years, according to the lottery game.

Still, regardless of the day of the drawing, it's important to know the chances of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are incredibly slim. The odds stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Friday.

Mega Millions winning numbers 1/13/23

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14 and Megaplier was 2X.

How do I play Mega Millions?

To enter Mega Millions, players pick six numbers – or choose to have the lottery machine generate a random "Easy Pick" or "Quick Pick":

Five numbers will go from 1 to 70 (white balls)

One number can be picked from 1 to 25 (gold Mega Ball)

If your ticket matches all six of the winning numbers from the drawing, you'll win the jackpot. There are also smaller prizes depending on how many balls your numbers match.

The cost to play Mega Millions is $2 a ticket. You can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Mega Millions can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the chances of winning Mega Millions?

A giant jackpot attracts a lot of players – but it's important to note that odds of taking home a Mega Millions top prize are extremely slim. Experts stress that people entering the lottery shouldn't buy more tickets than they can afford.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306 to 1.

"Imagine you write the letters to 'Mega Millions' on individual pieces of paper, mix them up, and let your cat randomly select letters. Your cat is five times more likely to correctly spell 'Mega Millions' than you are to win," Matthew Kovach, an assistant professor of economics at Virginia Tech, told USA TODAY this week.

Kovach added that you are also more likely to be struck by lightning twice in your lifetime than win the lottery.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.35 billion (estimated): Jan. 13, 2023 $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

