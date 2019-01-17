Did Apollo Tyres Limited’s (NSE:APOLLOTYRE) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Assessing Apollo Tyres Limited’s (NSE:APOLLOTYRE) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess APOLLOTYRE’s recent performance announced on 30 September 2018 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Were APOLLOTYRE’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

APOLLOTYRE’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹8.9b has jumped 19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -2.4%, indicating the rate at which APOLLOTYRE is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s take a look at whether it is merely because of an industry uplift, or if Apollo Tyres has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Apollo Tyres has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.9% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.0% is below the IN Auto Components industry of 7.6%, indicating Apollo Tyres’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Apollo Tyres’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 8.2%.

What does this mean?

Apollo Tyres’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Apollo Tyres has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Apollo Tyres to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



