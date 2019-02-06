Did Apple's AR Ambitions Just Suffer a Big Setback?

Three years ago, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hired Avi Bar-Zeev, the co-creator of Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) HoloLens, to join its secretive AR (augmented reality) team. That team was reportedly developing Apple's long-rumored AR headset.

But news came out this week that Bar-Zeev left Apple last month to work as an AR consultant and develop his own projects. Published reports say the departure was on good terms and he could still do some consulting for Apple. On the face of it, the move sounds like a significant setback for Apple's fledgling AR efforts, since Bar-Zeev's job description on LinkedIn stated that he was developing "key prototypes" for the company.

What do we know about Apple's AR efforts?

In recent years, Apple acquired AR/VR firms like Metaio, Faceshift, Emotient, and Flyby Media. It also filed patents that depict an AR headset for the iPhone, and added depth-sensing cameras and computer vision chips to its newer iPhones.

In 2017 Apple launched ARKit, an API (application programming interface) that lets iOS developers build AR apps that can access a device's depth-sensing camera, CPU, GPU, and motion sensors. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google offers a similar API called ARCore for its higher-end Android devices.

Apple also assembled a "dream team" of AR/VR experts, including Avi Bar-Zeev, Virginia Tech professor Doug Bowman, NASA scientist Jeff Norris, computer vision engineer Zeyu Li, Apple audio chief Tomlinson Holman, research scientist Yury Petrov, and former Dolby exec Mike Rockwell, who is reportedly the group's leader.

Last year, CNET claimed the team was developing a stand-alone wireless AR/VR headset, codenamed T288, with an 8K display for each eye. The report said that the device probably wouldn't launch until 2020.

Baby steps vs. bold moves

Apple's moves into the AR and VR markets might seem ilke baby steps compared to other efforts across the industry.

Microsoft launched the first developer version of the HoloLens in 2016, and it's expected to release an upgraded developer version this year. The HoloLens' high price tag of $3,000 prevented it from becoming a mainstream device, but it gave developers an opportunity to build AR "mixed reality" apps. A recent patent filing indicates that Microsoft could eventually shrink the HoloLens for mainstream consumers.