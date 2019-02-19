Did Applus Services, S.A. (BME:APPS) Insiders Sell Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Applus Services, S.A. (BME:APPS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Applus Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Fernando Basabe Armijo sold €1.4m worth of shares at a price of €11.93 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of €10.24. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price. Fernando Basabe Armijo was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 28.00k shares for €322k. On the other hand they divested 168.01k shares, for €2.0m. Fernando Basabe Armijo divested 168.01k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of €11.93. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Applus Services

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Applus Services insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about €1.8m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applus Services Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. We don’t take much encouragement from the transactions by Applus Services insiders. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

