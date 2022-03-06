🌱 Did Arizona Use Allocated Vaccine Doses? + Tiffany Lam Mendoza

Morning, people of Scottsdale! Geoff Campbell here with a new issue of the Scottsdale Daily. Welcome to Monday!

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and cool. High: 68 Low: 43.

Shoutout to our premier local sponsor:

Banner Health makes health care easier in Scottsdale by allowing you to find a doctor online from the comfort of home. Ready to connect with a medical professional? Book an appointment with a Banner Health doctor today!

Click here to get your business featured in this spot.

Here are the top stories in Scottsdale today:

Has Arizona used its fair share of the COVID-19 vaccine? Sixty-three weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine rolled, 691,748,065 doses have blanketed the country, about two doses for each person. According to Patch reporting, "In Arizona, 82.0% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of March 3, greater than the national average of 80.1% and the 17th largest share of all states." Reportedly, the most common reason not to get a vaccine is possible side effects. To read the article in its entirety, tap the resource. (Patch) Fox 10 News prepares a weekly review of ten stories that captured our attention during the week because they were "heartwarming and strange." Scottsdale hosted two of this week's stories. First is the video of a young Bald Eagle fishing and then the story of a man attempting to find the rightful owner of photos that he found in a Scottsdale Park. Tap on the source and read all ten stories. (FOX 10 News Phoenix) Maricopa County Attorney's Office, New Community Affairs Coordinator, is Tiffany Lam Mendoza. Following the announcement, she said, "It is a wonderful feeling to be able to interact with those around us and share knowledge on topics that are important in keeping them and their loved ones safe." A Tucson native, Tiffany, is a University of Arizona grad in Public Management and Policy with an emphasis in Criminal Justice and a minor in Pre-Law. "It is imperative to establish trust with the people we serve through communication and transparency," Tiffany said. (Press Release Desk)

Story continues

ICYMI And In other News:

Court and police documents detail Scottsdale murder. (Daily Independent - subscribe)

Hopi Quechan artist Jonah Hill found a silver lining. (Arizona Daily Sun)

From our sponsor:

Today's Scottsdale Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Scottsdale:

Planning Commission — Old Town Plan and Zoning Update Open House. (8:30 a.m.)

Jill Marderness — Scottsdale Neighborhood Arts Place. (10 a.m.)

Yelena Golberg Piano Studio — Scottsdale Neighborhood Arts Place. (3:45 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Scottsdale Fire Department ire crews removed three occupants from the structure and made an aggressive fire attack stopping the fire from getting into the attic at 98 st and Gelding Dr. Scottsdale, AZ. (Facebook)

Scottsdale Public Library has some books that might help learn about the history between Russia and Ukraine. Please find our entire booklist here: bit.ly/3CtgGYN. (Facebook)

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community wants to know: do you have an interest in becoming a foster parent? (Facebook)

SRPMIC Kickball League team registration begins! Starting March 23. Facebook)

The SRPMIC Salt River Job Board is hiring! Day work program; temporary jobs at the RHPC; WIOA Adult Program; Temp Pool. For more information, call the Job Connection Line at 480-362-7870. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Gigs & services:

Get Paid to Test New Technology (U$30 per hour). (Details)

Add your gig or service

Loving the Scottsdale Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe.

Get your local business showcased in front of readers.

Please send me a news tip or suggestion at Geoff Campbell/Patch Contributing Writer.

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday off right. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Geoff Campbell

I live in Scottsdale, and I am a freelance writer, published in print and on the web. Following a 40-year career as a teacher, administrator, and coach, now committed to education in the broadest possible sense.

This article originally appeared on the Scottsdale Patch