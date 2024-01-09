When did Arizona go from 'jag-wire' to 'jag-u-are?'

What happened to us?

This used to be a place that people in other parts of the country thought about, dreamed about, wrote about, sang about, when someone mentioned “the West.”

Arizona was the West.

The real West. The Old West. The Wild West.

Was.

Before we got all … domesticated. And became the New West. The Mild West.

Jaguar reminds us of Arizona's wild past

We get reminded now and then about what was lost when we started paving over the desert, building high-rises, planting winter grass and separating the yards of Midwestern-looking houses with block walls.

One of those reminders happened late last month when a trail camera in the Huachuca Mountains southeast of Tucson caught a glimpse of a jaguar. One that hadn’t been seen before. One of only four that have crossed north from Mexico in the past decade or so.

Russ McSpadden with the Center for Biological Diversity, an organization dedicated to preserving what is often lost to “progress,” told The Arizona Republic’s Hayleigh Evans, “Anytime I see detection of a jaguar in Arizona, I’m incredibly elated.”

I’d guess there was a time when that was the majority opinion in Arizona.

Domesticated humans can be dangerous

Now, we are much less excited about seeing a “jag-wire” than we are when spotting a “jag-u-are,” if you know what I mean. And I think you do.

The big, beautiful cats used to be plentiful in Arizona, living as far north as the Mogollon Rim. That was before they were “extirpated” — a properly scientific way of saying killed off and forced south.

It is not easy for any creature attempting to live wild and free in the presence of domesticated humans.

It’s been that way for a while.

No cowboys to catch a horse in traffic

Back in 1993, a wild horse somehow got through fencing along Interstate 10 and was running back and forth across the roadway, interfering with traffic. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched.

I spoke to a witness at the time who told me, “We watched the officers, along with several other people, moving in gang toward the horse, which had no trouble avoiding them. I would have avoided then, too, given how silly they appeared.”

In all of Arizona there were no cowboys available to round up a horse, no man or woman handy with a lasso.

So guns were brought out and, before long, the horse was dead and traffic was back up to speed.

A jaguar can't change its spots. Neither can we

The border-crossing jaguar, unconcerned with the imaginary lines dividing countries or the dangers faced by wild creatures who wander into so-called civilization is probably safe in the Coronado National Forest, where the Huachuca Mountains are located.

Hopefully, its instincts will keep it there, away from us and the sorry fate that befell so many of its ancestors.

We should celebrate the wonder of the jaguar’s presence and welcome back the big cats, but historically speaking, that is not our way.

We humans, like leopards, like jaguars, cannot change our spots.

