Did you follow Arizona news this week? Test your knowledge with the azcentral.com news quiz

Did you pay attention to the top headlines in Arizona this week? Now is the time to test your skills with this week's azcentral.com news quiz, covering stories from Dec. 24-29. Best of luck!

Melissa Ciconte, stepmother of Preston Lord, joins fellow community members on a walk to raise awareness for the teen on Dec. 28, 2023, two months after he was killed in Queen Creek.

Did you get a perfect score? If so, great job! You're in the know with Arizona news.

Didn't get the score you wanted? Sign up for the AZ Briefing to get all the top Arizona headlines in your mailbox every morning. You can also get azcentral's breaking news alerts right on your desktop.

We'd love your feedback about the azcentral.com news quiz. Email us at lpestrada@azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: News quiz for Dec. 30, 2023 | The Arizona Republic