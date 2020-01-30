What Did ASTI Holdings Limited's (SGX:575) CEO Take Home Last Year?

In 2013 Michael Loh was appointed CEO of ASTI Holdings Limited (SGX:575). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for ASTI Holdings

How Does Michael Loh's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that ASTI Holdings Limited is worth S$25m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as S$9.9m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at S$1.7m. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below S$272m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is S$469k.

It would therefore appear that ASTI Holdings Limited pays Michael Loh more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at ASTI Holdings has changed over time.

SGX:575 CEO Compensation, January 30th 2020 More

Is ASTI Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, ASTI Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 21% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has ASTI Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with ASTI Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 33% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at ASTI Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shareholders may want to check for free if ASTI Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.