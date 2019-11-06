Did Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (BME:A3M) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (BME:A3M).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Francisco Javier Bardají Hernando, sold €78k worth of shares at a price of €4.78 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is €3.82. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Francisco Javier Bardají Hernando was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación insiders own about €221k worth of shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación are not inspiring us to buy. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.