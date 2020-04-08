Did Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Babcock International Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Linda Cairnie bought UK£63k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.19 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£3.98. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Babcock International Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Babcock International Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£3.86 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Babcock International Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Babcock International Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£90k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Babcock International Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of Babcock International Group shares, worth about UK£6.5m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Babcock International Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Babcock International Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Babcock International Group (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.