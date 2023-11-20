What did Barnegat couple ask son that prompted him to kill them? Here's what he told cops

Michael Mulgrew, charged with the murders in Barnegat of his parents, appears virtually for his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Pamela Snyder in Toms River Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

BARNEGAT - Michael Mulgrew told police he went into a "schizophrenic state'' and left home Nov. 1, when his parents told him he was going to be hospitalized for mental health issues.

When Mulgrew returned home later that night, his mother told him he was grounded and that he was forbidden to leave the house.

The next morning, things were normal until his parents asked him to do some chores.

That's when Mulgrew punched both of them and went to the kitchen to get a knife.

He returned to the living room and stabbed his mother in the neck and heart with it.

Then, when his father tried to intervene, Mulgrew stabbed him, too, in the neck and heart.

He dragged their bodies to their bedroom, took a shower, packed a backpack and went for a walk in the woods.

That's what Mulgrew, 34, told police after they apprehended him on Nov. 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause to charge Mulgrew with the murder of his parents, Eugene, 71, and Cheryl, 69.

Police made a gruesome discovery earlier that day when they were called to the Mulgrews' home on Lincoln Avenue about 11 a.m. Officers were responding to a request to accompany personnel from a mobile psychiatric emergency screening unit, called there by the defendant's parents to assist them with their son, Barnegat Detective Lauren Keiltiz wrote in the affidavit of probable cause

As police officers approached the home, they noticed a man walking away from it, the affidavit said.

The officers knocked on the front door and noticed it was stained with what appeared to be blood. So, suspecting someone inside was injured and needed assistance, the officers went inside and found blood throughout the home, the affidavit said. Then, they found the victims' bodies in their bedroom, with a bloody knife nearby, it said.

Officers located Michael Mulgrew in the area of West Bay Boulevard and Gunning River Road and arrested him without incident. A search of his person yielded some napkins stained with apparent blood, the affidavit said.

The defendant was taken to police headquarters, where he agreed to speak to detectives.

He told them that he grew up in Barnegat and lived with his parents on Lincoln Avenue.

In 2018, while living in Vietnam, he "had an incident of drug-induced psychosis,'' he told detectives. Mulgrew also told them he has used marijuana, opiates and hallucinogenic drugs in the past and regularly uses marijuana now, the affidavit said.

Mulgrew told the detectives that the day before his parents died, "his mother told him he was going to go to the hospital,'' the affidavit said.

''He said that he believed at the time that his family was going to hurt him, and it caused him to go into a schizophrenic state,'' so he left the house, the affidavit said.

"He said that when he returned, his parents told him that there would be new rules in the house, which included not being allowed to leave the house,'' the affidavit said.

Mulgrew said he punched his parents during an altercation when he became angry because they asked him to do chores, the affidavit said.

After stabbing them and dragging their bodies to their bedroom, Michael Mulgrew said he took a shower and packed a backpack with four bottles of water, a towel and a book and took off for the woods. He left the backpack in the woods before he was met by police officers, he told the detectives.

Detectives learned that the defendant's mother called police and the mobile psychiatric emergency screening service about 6:30 p.m. the previous day and told them her son was "experiencing mental health issues,'' the affidavit said. When the psychiatric unit arrived at the house to evaluate the subject, he had already left, it said.

The defendant's mother called police shortly after 10 p.m. and told them her son had come home and was calm, the affidavit said. She indicated she would take him to the doctor in the morning, it said.

Mulgrew, in addition to his parents' murders, is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held without bail at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, awaiting a hearing on whether he will continue to be detained to await trial.

Mulgrew appeared via video link from the medical unit of the jail on Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Pamela Snyder, being slow to answer her questions on whether he had watched a video explaining his rights. He finally blurted out, "I hate everyone and everything,'' and quickly was escorted out of the medical unit by corrections officers.

His attorney then asked for an adjournment and to have Mulgrew evaluated for his competency to stand trial.

When Mulgrew was to appear in person in court for a detention hearing on Thursday, corrections officials informed Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan that the defendant was "experiencing an acute mental health episode'' and could not appear. Ryan then adjourned the hearing.

It has tentatively been rescheduled for Nov. 27.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Barnegat man killed parents when they asked him to do chores, cops say