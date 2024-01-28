Did Becky Hill sway jury to convict Alex Murdaugh? ‘Unique’ hearing to be held Monday

Everything about Monday’s court hearing on jury tampering allegations in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh is in a class by itself.

First, there is the hearing.

“This procedure is unique, in that typically issues like this are raised immediately after the rendering of a verdict,” presiding Judge Jean Toal said in a brief initial hearing Friday at the Richland County courthouse. “It has been now almost a year since a verdict was rendered in this matter.”

If Murdaugh’s defense team can prove unlawful jury tampering, he will get a new trial.

Like a mini-series, the hearing will feature outsized personages:

▪ Becky Hill, 55, Colleton County clerk of court, is possibly the most controversial clerk of court in America. As an obscure but popular clerk known for her kind, grandmotherly personality, she oversaw the care and feeding of jurors at the Murdaugh murder trial, which finished in March.

But in September, Murdaugh’s lawyers accused her of using her behind-the-scenes access to influence jurors to bring back a quick guilty verdict to hype sales of her insider memoir of the trial, “Behind the doors of Justice,” published in August. Since then, she has admitted plagiarizing part of the book and halted its sales. She’s also the subject of various ethics and criminal investigations. If she unduly influenced jurors, Murdaugh stands to win a new trial.

Judge Jean Toal Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

▪ Presiding judge Toal, is, at 80, perhaps the oldest and most storied judge on South Carolina’s bench who is In the winter of an illustrious and sometimes controversial career. She has a reputation for a command presence, brilliance and not suffering fools. She was also the first woman on the state Supreme Court and the high court’s first female chief justice.

At slightly more than five feet tall, if that, she is the most diminutive official in the courtroom, but leaves no doubt who’s in charge. Toal was assigned to preside by current state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty.

Prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters, second from left, and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian will do battle Monday at a hearing over alleged jury tampering in convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s trial. Tracy Glantz The State, Pool Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

▪ Murdaugh’s lead lawyer, former prosecutor and current state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, 74, a legal enfant terrible, known for a sharp wit, frank comments, high profile legal cases and a political career marked by his challenges to powerful interests and people. Harpootlian’s partners on his legal team are Jim Griffin, 61, and Phil Barber, 49, known for their cerebral and scholarly contributions.

▪ Chief prosecutor Creighton Waters, at 53, on his way to being a legend himself, won national fame last year on Court TV, where he came across as the preternaturally focused lawyer who assembled some 60 witnesses to testify in Murdaugh’s six-week trial. It took jurors less than three hours to return Murdaugh’s guilty verdicts and give Waters’ and his legal team victory in one of the most widely publicized criminal cases in the modern era. Some 2,000 people turned out to hear Waters at a recent true crime convention in Orlando.

▪ Alan Wilson, 50, Waters’ boss and South Carolina Attorney General. Since last year’s trial, which he attended nearly every day, Wilson has basked in the prosecution’s victory, which can’t hurt his political career. Wilson is said to be interested in running for governor when current Gov. Henry McMaster steps down when his term ends in 2027.

Alex Murdaugh Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Then there is Murdaugh. Convicted of the unspeakable crimes of killing his wife and son, Murdaugh, 55, a lanky 6-4, whose once reddish hair has gone ginger-grey, is now serving two consecutive life sentences. Throughout Murdaugh’s murder trial, Waters hammered home that Murdaugh killed his wife, Maggie, and son Paul in 2021 at Moselle, their family estate, to hide a life of treachery and financial crimes.

Thanks to wall-to-wall coverage of his trial, the now-disbarred lawyer and scion of a wealthy and powerful Lowcountry family is South Carolina’s best-known criminal. He will be in the courtroom Monday, dressed in a bright orange prison jumpsuit and surrounded by nearly half a dozen burly high security prison guards. He contends he is innocent of the killings.

Monday’s schedule

The plan is for the jurors to come, one at a time, into courtroom 3-B on the courthouse’s third floor, be sworn in, take the witness stand and answer several questions about their verdict and any role Hill played in their decision. Toal will be doing the questioning.

One juror who had a scheduling conflict was questioned Friday.

Reporters attending the Friday session agreed with a request by Toal not to publicize the questions, the juror’s answers or personal details about the juror. Toal explained she was trying to keep the hearing process as open to the public and media as possible, but at the same time did not want the immediate reporting of the juror’s answers to taint the testimony of the other 11 jurors.

Under a 1981 State Supreme Court decision, State vs Sinclair, Toal said she had the power to close a public courtroom, expel the press and conduct Friday’s hearing in secret. Under that Supreme Court decision, she would release a transcript of the secret proceedings at a later time, she said.

State vs. Sinclair involved a sex abuse trial with a 9-year-old victim. The judge closed the courtroom during the girl’s testimony but allowed reporters access to a record of her testimony.

Under a “compromise,” the media on Friday stayed in the courtroom and witnessed what the juror said. The media can publicize the juror’s comments at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Later Monday, Hill will take the stand. She will be questioned first by Waters, then cross-examined by Harpootlian.

Exactly how much latitude Harpootlian will be given to cross examine depends on Toal, who said in an earlier hearing she wants questioning to be tightly focused and not include all of Hill’s controversies.

In a September court filing, Murdaugh’s defense team made jury tampering allegations against Hill.

According to the filing, as the defense began putting up its witnesses, Hill made out-of-court comments to jurors such as, “Y’all are going to hear things that will throw you all off. Don’t let this distract you or mislead you.” Hill also had private conversations with the jury foreperson in the jury room’s single-occupancy bathroom, and Hill told jurors not to ask the foreperson about their conversations, the filing said.

The filing also said that before Murdaugh took the stand to testify in his own defense, “Hill told jurors ‘not to be fooled’ by the evidence Mr. Murdaugh’s attorneys presented, which at least one juror understood to mean that Mr. Murdaugh would lie when he testified.”

“Hill also instructed the jury to ‘watch him closely,’ to ‘look at his actions,’ and to ‘look at his movements,’ which at least one juror understood to mean that Mr. Murdaugh was guilty,” the filing said.

In a Nov. 6 affidavit filed by the prosecution, Hill strongly denied all allegations.

“I did not have private conversations with juror #826 in a bathroom,” is an example of Hill’s numerous denials.

One key to Monday’s hearing is the standard Toal will use in reaching a decision about whether Hill prejudiced the jury.

Although Harpootlian contends that any comments by Hill concerning evidence may constitute grounds for a new trial, Waters asserts that even if the comments were made, they have to have swayed the juror’s decision in order for a new trial to be granted. Both cite legal precedents to support their positions.

“Even if Clerk Hill made improper comments to the jury, the State has found no juror who will aver that anything Clerk Hill said or did influenced their verdict,” prosecutors wrote in a Nov. 6 filing.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors have both interviewed most jurors, to varying degrees. One juror has declined to be interviewed and will apparently make public his or her version of Hill-related matters for the first time Monday.

Despite the big league names in the courtroom Monday, the stars of the drama will be the jurors, who will be able to keep their anonymity although what they say on the witness stand — and the questions put to them — will be public, according to Toal.

Those jurors are not big name lawyers or illustrious judges. They include a Walmart employee, a letter carrier, a pharmacy technician, a warehouse manager, a payroll processor, a student and a hotel receptionist, according to information made public about the jurors’ occupations at last year’s trial.