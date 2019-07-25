Did Biotec Pharmacon ASA (OB:BIOTEC) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Biotec Pharmacon ASA (OB:BIOTEC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biotec Pharmacon

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Rolf Engstad bought 140k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of øre4.37. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OB:BIOTEC Recent Insider Trading, July 25th 2019 More

Does Biotec Pharmacon Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 16% of Biotec Pharmacon shares, worth about øre31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Biotec Pharmacon Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Biotec Pharmacon shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Biotec Pharmacon and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Biotec Pharmacon, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

