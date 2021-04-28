Did a black bear in Duluth nearly start a nuclear war?

John Myers, Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·6 min read

Apr. 28—It's one of those stories that sounds too far-fetched to be true — that a bear outside the fence at the Duluth Air Force Base nearly triggered World War III and a possible nuclear holocaust.

But in recent years more accounts of the incident have surfaced that the legend appears to be true. Or at least much of it.

In October 1962, at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union, American spy planes spotted Soviet nuclear missiles being installed in Cuba. Tensions mounted as both sides inched closer to war. On Oct. 22, all U.S. armed forces were placed on DEFCON 3, halfway to actual war, with President John F. Kennedy under pressure from his military commanders to strike first. The Cuban Missile Crisis had begun.

Here's where the Duluth bear comes in:

On the night of Oct. 25, a sentry walking guard duty at what was then the Duluth Air Force Base (it has since been converted to an Air National Guard base) apparently spotted a shadowy figure climbing the fence.

Retired Adjutant Gen. Ray Klosowski of Duluth, an Air National Guard pilot who went on to command the 148th Fighter Squadron based at Duluth and later the entire Minnesota Air National Guard, said the incident at the Duluth air base happened about a year and a half before he arrived. But he said it was still being talked about for years after he joined the base in 1964.

"It was at the height of the Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and there were probably 130 nuclear weapons on the base in Duluth at that time ... so they took security very seriously," Klosowski said.

Here's where the details get sketchy, but reports say the sentry — apparently assuming it was an intruder, maybe a Soviet saboteur — shot at the intruder and immediately set off the sabotage alarm. The same alarm was connected to multiple alarm systems at bases in neighboring states.

Again, details remain unclear, but apparently the intruder turned out to be a black bear, which ran back into the woods unscathed.

The sentry apparently reported the misidentification in time so none of the aircraft at the Duluth base scrambled on alert. In Duluth, the situation had been diffused. But at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Tomah, Wisconsin, something went wrong.

Somehow, instead of setting off the alarm that would let the base know intruders were present at another base, the Volk Field alarm went off that triggered a "scramble" alert to the pilots: Take off as fast as you can and prepare for imminent combat.

As part of the DEFCON protocol, 161 of the Air Force's F-106A Delta Dart interceptors had been moved from big air bases across the U.S. to several smaller bases, like Volk Field, to avoid Soviet detection. Volk was so small that it didn't even have a control tower. Its missions were directed from the Duluth base.

The F-106s were intended to find and destroy Soviet bombers approaching the U.S. by firing a nuclear-tipped Genie air-to-air missile that could knock out an entire squadron of bombers, Klosowski noted. The alarm that was sounding told those Volk Field pilots that Soviet bombers were on their way to drop their nuclear bombs on the U.S. As far as they knew, World War III was about to begin.

"They were literally sitting, ready to go, on the field, at the ready ... that's how high the tensions were for war. And you would never take off with nuclear weapons on board unless there was an imminent threat to the country," Klosowski said.

But, according to several versions of the story, an officer at Volk Field decided to call the Duluth base to get confirmation that it was indeed a scramble situation. He was told it was a false alarm. At that point, the officer drove a Jeep out onto the runway, lights flashing, to stop the planes from taking off. (It's not clear why he didn't have a radio.)

As legend has it, that last-minute phone call may have prevented a black bear in Duluth from starting World War III and possible global nuclear annihilation.

Of course, it's not certain or even likely the Volk Field planes would have gone very far north without being told the incident was a false alarm. But in those hectic days, nothing could be for sure. It's also possible that, with many U.S. bombers in the air constantly at the time to avoid being destroyed on the ground, the U.S. interceptors might have fired their nuclear missiles at the wrong targets.

Later it was determined that, in the haste to wire new alarms at Volk Field as the Cuban Missile Crisis was unfolding, the installer had crossed wires, mixing the intruder alarm with the scramble alarm.

Much of the Duluth bear story remained classified and mostly under wraps for decades. It came out in declassified Air Force documents and was first reported by Stanford University professor Scott Sagan in his 1993 book, "The Limits of Safety: Organizations, Accidents, and Nuclear Weapons." The incident is one of many Sagan reports in the book — fires, crashes, mishaps, miscommunications — when U.S. nuclear weapons may well have gone off if circumstances had changed ever so slightly.

Sagan interviewed Dan Barry, an Air Force pilot who was 27 back in 1962. He remembered scrambling at Volk Field, ready to take off into war. Barry remembers his plane being second in line to take off when he saw a truck speeding toward them, lights flashing, he told the La Crosse Tribune in a 2009 interview.

Barry, who in 2009 was living in Seattle, retired from the Air Force in 1986 as a colonel. After they were told to stand down, the pilots assumed something had shorted out the alarm system. Later, they heard rumor that it was a drunk airman trying to sneak back onto the Duluth base.

It wasn't until Sagan called him that Barry learned it was a bear that started it all. As Sagan wrote in his book, the incident would almost be comical if it weren't part of a pattern of near-misses over the years that could have led to nuclear war.

"That was serious business," Barry told the La Crosse Tribune in 2009. "We'd never flown with a nuke on board. ... It was really serious. I can remember almost expecting to see inbound nuclear missiles."

For his part, Klosowski said the bear intruder and subsequent false alarm probably weren't as close to causing a nuclear disaster as others assume.

"They would have been in contact with their command center. ... They would have had to clear it with the Canadians. ... There were other measures in place to prevent them from firing their weapons before they knew exactly what they were doing," Klosowski said. "But I can imagine it was still nerve-wracking at the time."

Recommended Stories

  • Point Blank throws hat in ring to design US Army’s Bradley replacement

    Here's a look at the latest nontraditional business to emerge as a competitor to build the U.S. Army's optionally manned fighting vehicle.

  • The next Starship test flight is coming very soon

    SpaceX is doing great. It's continuing its agreements with NASA, regularly launching more and more of its own Starlink satellites, and routinely sending its reusable rocket stages back into the sky. All of SpaceX's projects are moving along better than most would have anticipated. Well, almost all of them. The one SpaceX program that has been giving the company trouble — and producing the most high-profile "failures" along the way — is Starship. Thankfully, the company won't have to wait long to attempt to impress us all again. SpaceX recently completed a static fire of its SN15 Starship, clearing the way for a flight test that might produce the first successful landing. The company's most recent Starship launches have been plagued with issues during the landing phase, with many of the rockets exploding once they hit the ground and sometimes even before. We'll likely get to see another attempt this week. Building an entirely new kind of spacecraft isn't easy, and SpaceX knows that better than most. The company failed many times in its attempts to land its Falcon 9 rocket before eventually nailing it. Today, the rockets land reliably just about every single time, and the company has been able to reuse those boosters over and over again. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1386836238771105793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1386836238771105793%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teslarati.com%2Fspacex-upgraded-starship-launch-this-week-elon-musk%2F Starship is still in the midst of those growing pains, with multiple explosions and only one landing attempt where the spacecraft completed its landing maneuver and actually touched down. Unfortunately, it broke a bunch of stuff when it did and eventually a methane leak led to an explosion, destroying the prototype. The thing that makes the Starship so hard to land is its orientation as it returns to solid ground. The ship basically belly-flops after it reaches its peak, drifting back down to Earth on its side. Once it gets close to the landing zone it performs a "kick" maneuver where the engines fire up and attempt to swing the spacecraft into the correct bottom-down orientation and line it up for a soft touchdown. Only one launch so far has resulted in a successful kick maneuver, and it was the one that ended with the methane explosion. It looks super cool when Starship gets it right, but it's also a very tricky maneuver to perfect. SpaceX will eventually get it right, but it remains to be seen whether it can do so with enough reliability to ensure that Starships aren't regularly lost. The company has a history of making hard things eventually look easy, but it also isn't shy about moving away from things that don't work, such as the decision to abandon attempts to catch its rocket fairings. We don't know for sure what day SpaceX is targeting for the launch of the Starship prototype SN15, but it shouldn't be long before we find out.

  • Bulgaria probes possible Russian involvement in arms depot blasts

    Bulgarian prosecutors said they are collecting evidence on the possible involvement of six Russians in four explosions between 2011 and 2020 at Bulgarian arms depots that were storing munitions for export to Ukraine and Georgia. A spokeswoman said prosecutors could reasonably assume links between the blasts in Bulgaria, the attempted poisoning of Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev in 2015, and munitions depot explosions in the Czech Republic in 2014. The six Russians were in Bulgaria around the dates when the arms depot blasts occurred and attempts were made to poison Gebrev, prosecutors' spokeswoman Siyka Mileva told a news briefing on Wednesday.

  • The B-21 Raider Is on Time and on Budget. That’s a Miracle.

    Military procurement success stories are rare, to say the least.

  • a Spectacular Goal from Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens

    (Montreal Canadiens) with a Spectacular Goal from Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens, 04/26/2021

  • COVID-19 vaccine freebies such as gift cards, Krispy Kreme donuts: Are they a good or bad way to encourage shots?

    First, Krispy Kreme offered free donuts for people who get COVID-19 vaccinations. Next up could be local governments handing out gift cards. Is that OK?

  • Biden plan for cleaner power system faces daunting obstacles

    If the nation is to meet President Joe Biden's goal of cutting America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, it will have to undertake a vast transformation toward renewable energy. What's more, utility-scale batteries on a widespread scale, to store renewable energy for peak-use periods, would be needed. The financial and technological tasks of linking cleaner power sources to an aging electric grid pummeled by climate change are daunting enough.

  • Britney Spears wants ‘expedited’ meeting with judge overseeing her conservatorship, lawyer says

    Britney Spears wants some face time with the judge overseeing her conservatorship, and she wants it stat, her lawyer revealed Tuesday. The court-appointed lawyer representing the pop star in the conservatorship that’s controlled her life and fortune for 13 years requested the meeting during an hourlong hearing. “The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which ...

  • Lexington woman killed in four-vehicle crash on I-26, SC officials say

    After being hit by a pickup truck, a car crashed into an SUV then a guard rail before colliding with another car, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Hawaii close to honoring Juneteenth, leaving 1 state holdout

    If Hawaii’s governor signs the bill, South Dakota would be the only state that doesn’t recognize the day as either a state holiday or a day of observance

  • Inside Biden’s bubble: How an insular White House has kept drama and leaks at a minimum

    100 days into the Biden administration, the White House is a tight ship run by a cadre of longtime Biden loyalists.

  • Alleged Killer of Chief Keef Associate Tray Savage Arrested

    20-year-old Demitri Jackson was extradited to Chicago after being arrested in Fort Worth, Texas on a murder warrant related to the killing of Tray Savage.

  • Right-wing media has pushed 3 completely false narratives in less than a week

    The right-wing media ecosystem has created and elevated a series of debunked stories fueling GOP attacks.

  • Frances McDormand's Oscar howl was a tribute to the Nomadland's late sound mixer

    Last night’s Academy Awards was a big night for Nomadland. The sparse road drama about the continued displacement of Americans following the 2008 economic crisis took home awards for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director. The wins made history, too, with Chloé Zhao becoming the first woman of color to receive a Best Director trophy. However, of all the memorable moments from Nomadland’s wins, one spontaneous outburst from McDormand took centerstage. Surrounded by her producing partners, Zhao, and the film’s breakout stars Swankie and Linda May, two of the film’s titular nomads, McDormand accepted the Best Picture award and encouraged viewers to see all the nominated films on the largest screen possible. Then, she tilted her head back and released out a bellowing wolf’s howl to the rafters. The rest of her pack followed suit, howling on stage as McDormand pulled a little mic drop by leaving the Oscar statue on the podium, which is a pretty boss move. The howl became one of the show’s most memorable moments for viewers at home. However, not everyone was quite sure what it meant.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Vital medical supplies poured into India on Tuesday as hospitals short of oxygen and beds turned away coronavirus patients, while a surge in infections pushed the death toll towards 200,000. Supplies from Britain, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi, said Reuters partner ANI, while France is sending oxygen generators capable of providing 250 patients with a year's supply of the gas, its embassy said. Even China, locked in a year-long military standoff with India on their disputed Himalayan border, said it was trying to get medical supplies to its neighbour.

  • South African cave could be oldest human 'home' say researchers

    Researchers believe they may have found the earliest known human 'home' in a South African cave, with evidence of domesticity there dating as far back as two million years. The Canadian-Israeli team found traces of the earliest ever use of fire, at least one million years ago, and of hand tools in the 140-metre-deep Wonderwerk Cave in the southern Kalahari Desert. The cave has been studied by archaeologists ever since it was first discovered by local farmers in 1940 and has produced a steady stream of archaeological breakthroughs. In 2009, researchers documented the oldest evidence of non-functional symbolic objects in the form of crystals gathered by early humans. In a newly-published paper in Quaternary Science Reviews, Ron Shaar, Ari Matmon, Liora Kolska Horwitz, Yael Ebert and Michael Chazan detail evidence of burnt bones, stone tools and soil as well as ash at least 30 metres into the cavemouth.

  • Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries

    A Google affiliate is using drones to deliver Girl Scout cookies to people's doorsteps in a Virginia community. The town of Christiansburg has been a testing ground for commercial delivery drones operated by Wing, a subsidiary of Google's corporate parent Alphabet. Now the company is adding the iconic boxed cookies to the more mundane drugstore offerings, FedEx packages and locally-made pastries, tacos and cold brew coffees it's been hauling to a thinly populated area of residential subdivisions since 2019.

  • Will you be the hero who eats 720,000 unsold boxes of Girl Scout cookies?

    Today in news nobody ever thought possible: there are millions of dollars’ worth of unsold Girl Scout cookies languishing in an Alpharetta, Georgia warehouse. This sounds like a brilliant premise for a heist movie, one for which I have already started working on a screenplay.

  • 10 players we love for the Packers in the first round of 2021 NFL draft

    Highlighting 10 players we'd love to see the Packers draft in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.